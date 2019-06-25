Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Google's competitors are preparing documents and data to assist the federal government's antitrust investigation into the Alphabet unit.

Carrefour, one of Europe's largest grocery retailers, is unloading most of its operations in China.

Eldorado agreed to buy Caesars for about $8.58 billion, a move that would create the largest U.S. casino operator by venue count.

U.S. crude exports are surging, reflecting strife along the Strait of Hormuz that has given oil buyers second thoughts about the Persian Gulf.

Facebook executive Clegg took a veiled shot at Apple, continuing the sniping between the tech giants.

Trump said the Fed "doesn't know what it is doing" after the central bank opted not to cut interest rates last week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as a dearth of economic data kept trading activity relatively subdued. The Dow added less than 0.1%.

FedEx filed a lawsuit to stop the U.S. government from requiring it to enforce a crackdown on China's Huawei Technologies.

Bristol-Myers said its merger with Celgene would be delayed as the firm works to allay regulators' anticompetitive concerns.

AT&T's WarnerMedia named BBC executive Ann Sarnoff to lead its movie and television studio.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26727.54 Delayed Quote.14.58%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7723.021462 Delayed Quote.22.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 8005.696298 Delayed Quote.21.05%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2945.35 Delayed Quote.17.70%
