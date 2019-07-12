What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Amazon said it plans to spend $700 million over about six years to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce as new technologies upend the way many of the company's employees do their jobs.

The Dow rose 0.8% to a record, closing above 27000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also notched a record, while the Nasdaq slipped.

T-Mobile US and Sprint merger-completion talks are dragging on as the parties haggle over issues related to Dish Network.

Google said it employs people world-wide to listen to customer audio recorded by its virtual assistant, adding to privacy worries.

Fed chief Powell and lawmakers expressed broad concern about Facebook's plan to create a cryptocurrency-based payment network.

VW has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion.

Reckitt agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle U.S. investigations into the sales and marketing of an opioid-addiction treatment.

Delta raised its profit outlook, buoyed by strong travel demand and the hobbling of competitors with grounded 737 MAX jets.

Accenture named North America operations chief Julie Sweet as the consulting firm's new CEO.

Pension fund Calpers fell just short of its investment target in fiscal 2019.