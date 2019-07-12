Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.15%
3004.28 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/11 04:56:22 pm
2999.91 PTS   +0.23%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aInvestors Turn to Energy for Dividends -- WSJ
DJ
02:17aAsian shares veer between gains and losses before key China data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Amazon said it plans to spend $700 million over about six years to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce as new technologies upend the way many of the company's employees do their jobs.

The Dow rose 0.8% to a record, closing above 27000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also notched a record, while the Nasdaq slipped.

T-Mobile US and Sprint merger-completion talks are dragging on as the parties haggle over issues related to Dish Network.

Google said it employs people world-wide to listen to customer audio recorded by its virtual assistant, adding to privacy worries.

Fed chief Powell and lawmakers expressed broad concern about Facebook's plan to create a cryptocurrency-based payment network.

VW has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion.

Reckitt agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle U.S. investigations into the sales and marketing of an opioid-addiction treatment.

Delta raised its profit outlook, buoyed by strong travel demand and the hobbling of competitors with grounded 737 MAX jets.

Accenture named North America operations chief Julie Sweet as the consulting firm's new CEO.

Pension fund Calpers fell just short of its investment target in fiscal 2019.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 27088.08 Delayed Quote.16.12%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7896.775789 Delayed Quote.24.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.08% 8196.043214 Delayed Quote.22.70%
S&P 500 0.23% 2999.91 Delayed Quote.19.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aInvestors Turn to Energy for Dividends -- WSJ
DJ
02:17aAsian shares veer between gains and losses before key China data
RE
02:14aAsian shares veer between gains and losses before key China data
RE
01:37aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Largely Rise After Wall Street Sets New Records
DJ
07/11EXCLUSIVE : Walmart told U.S. government India e-commerce rules regressive, warn..
RE
07/11EXCLUSIVE : Walmart told U.S. government India e-commerce rules regressive, warn..
RE
07/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials g..
RE
07/11Financials Up As Stock Records Buoy Money Managers - Financials Roundup
DJ
07/11World stocks rise as bond yields buoy financials; oil drops
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CIGNA CORP 175.34 Delayed Quote.9.24%
ANTHEM INC 303.88 Delayed Quote.5.54%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 261.16 Delayed Quote.5.53%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 57.97 Delayed Quote.4.68%
HUMANA 280.19 Delayed Quote.4.58%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 33.53 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 54.92 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 109.82 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
IRON MOUNTAIN INC 29.67 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About