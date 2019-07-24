What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant tech firms are unlawfully stifling competition, adding a new threat for the sector's biggest names.

Facebook's Zuckerberg will have to personally certify that the company is taking steps to protect consumer privacy under an anticipated settlement with the FTC.

The SEC is expected to unveil a settlement with Facebook related to claims the firm inadequately disclosed risks tied to privacy practices.

U.S. home sales slumped in June as prices in major West Coast cities declined for the first time since 2012.

A sharp deceleration of trade is slowing the global economy more than earlier projections, the IMF said.

Snap posted its strongest user growth as a public company, and revenue exceeded analysts' projections.

WeWork is aiming to launch its IPO in September, earlier than many investors had expected.

Deutsche Bank played a key role in Epstein's financial dealings in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Coca-Cola's sales rose, boosted by demand for the firm's sodas and the introduction of other offerings.

U.S. stocks climbed on better-than-expected earnings reports. The Dow and S&P 500 both rose 0.7%.

Beijing Automotive said it took a small stake in joint-venture partner Daimler, boosting Chinese ownership of the German car maker.