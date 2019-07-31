Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/31/2019 | 02:51am EDT

The Capital One hack has sent financial institutions scrambling to figure out how millions of records at one of the biggest proponents of cloud-computing were exposed.

Apple countered another quarter of weak iPhone sales with strong revenue growth from its supporting businesses.

Samsung's profit fell 53% as decreasing appetite for smartphones and other gadgets sapped demand for its components business.

Huawei posted a sharp rise in revenue despite its blacklisting by the U.S., but said restricted access to U.S. technology remains a challenge.

Consumers spent at a healthy clip in June and inflation remained soft, data likely to reinforce the Fed's expected decision to lower rates.

P&G posted its highest quarterly sales growth in over a decade, but an $8 billion charge marred results.

Amazon is pressing brands to make their packaging more efficient, prompting vendors to change or face fines.

U.S. stocks slipped amid jitters over China trade talks. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%.

Indian authorities found the body of a coffee-chain magnate whose disappearance spurred an investigation.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.43% 208.78 Delayed Quote.32.36%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -5.89% 91.21 Delayed Quote.20.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 27198.02 Delayed Quote.16.59%
NASDAQ 100 -0.46% 7952.472695 Delayed Quote.26.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.24% 8273.61386 Delayed Quote.25.54%
S&P 500 -0.26% 3013.18 Delayed Quote.20.51%
Top / Flop S&P 500
