What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

General Motors and Volkswagen say that they see no future for hybrid vehicles in their U.S. lineups and are concentrating their investment on fully electric cars.

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiating a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire.

Recent swings across asset classes are flashing a warning sign for stocks. The Dow slid 1.5% Monday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell 1.2%.

Saudi Aramco unveiled a $15 billion deal to expand its global refining footprint and held its first-ever earnings call with financial analysts.

Argentina's stocks staged their steepest fall in decades amid investor concerns about the potential return to power of the Peronist movement.

South Korea dropped Japan as a favored trading partner, further escalating tensions between the two.

Verizon agreed to sell blogging website Tumblr to the owner of online-publishing tool WordPress.com for an undisclosed sum.

A stock-market data feed run by the NYSE suffered a glitch, leading to delays in releasing the end-of-day values of the Dow and S&P 500.

Rite Aid appointed Heyward Donigan as CEO, touting her experience leading health-care companies.

Yum Brands named operating chief David Gibbs to be its next CEO.