S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.24%
2931.66 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/29 05:22:21 pm
2924.58 PTS   +1.27%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Aramco is considering a plan to split the world's largest IPO into two stages, offering a portion of its shares on the Saudi exchange later this year and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021.

The FTC is investigating whether e-cigarette startup Juul Labs used influencers and other marketing to appeal to minors.

A proposed deal for Purdue Pharma to resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis is facing pushback.

U.S. economic growth cooled in the second quarter, with GDP rising at an annual rate of 2.0%. Corporate profits rebounded.

U.S. stocks rallied on hopes for progress on trade talks with China. The Dow and S&P 500 both rose 1.3%. The Nasdaq gained 1.5%.

Foreign investors are piling into U.S. stocks and bonds at the fastest pace in about a year, data show.

The Trump administration is nearing completion of a rule to expand the number of Americans eligible for overtime pay.

Alphabet is teaming with its Sidewalk Labs subsidiary and a teachers' pension fund to launch an infrastructure holding company.

The PGA Tour is seeking a new media-rights deal with a big increase in fees and a dedicated golf channel.

Three senators wrote to Bezos asking him to take action to stop the sale of unsafe items on Amazon.

DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.25% 26362.25 Delayed Quote.13.01%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 7702.3117 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.48% 7973.394165 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 1.27% 2924.58 Delayed Quote.15.20%
Top / Flop S&P 500
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 156.09 Delayed Quote.10.68%
PVH CORPORATION 76 Delayed Quote.6.19%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 20.1 Delayed Quote.4.85%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 48.56 Delayed Quote.4.81%
UNITED RENTALS 111.32 Delayed Quote.4.70%
CENTURYLINK INC. 11.31 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 392.25 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
ALTRIA GROUP 44.25 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
BEST BUY COMPANY 63.49 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
H&R BLOCK 24.37 Delayed Quote.-9.34%
