S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.06%
2968.25 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/24 05:12:24 pm
2966.6 PTS   -0.84%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aTrump impeachment? History suggests Wall Street ought not worry
RE
02:37aAsian stocks rattled as move to impeach Trump raises new risks
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

0
09/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann resigned under pressure as CEO of the startup's parent and will cede control of the shared-office firm.

VW CEO Diess, Chairman Pötsch and ex-chief Winterkorn were charged in Germany with misleading shareholders in the emissions-cheating scandal.

Juul Labs is preparing a staff restructuring, highlighting the pressures faced by one of the country's most valuable startups.

AT&T's operating chief said the company doesn't plan to sell DirecTV, viewing the unit as central to its ambitions in streaming video.

Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the Aramco IPO and considering offering investors a much bigger stake in the company.

Alphabet's Google and Starbucks scored legal victories against European Union regulators in rulings by courts in the bloc.

Stocks ended lower after one of the most volatile sessions in weeks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.5%, 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

Banks flooded the New York Fed with more than twice as much demand for new two-week loans than the central bank was offering.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.53% 26807.77 Delayed Quote.15.53%
NASDAQ 100 -1.39% 7710.044447 Delayed Quote.23.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.46% 7993.626798 Delayed Quote.22.34%
S&P 500 -0.84% 2966.6 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 541.46 Delayed Quote.2.56%
CONAGRA BRANDS 29.56 Delayed Quote.2.28%
HANESBRANDS INC 14.89 Delayed Quote.2.27%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 182.91 Delayed Quote.1.89%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY 124.87 Delayed Quote.1.87%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 18.91 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 48.18 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 19.49 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 40.76 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 12.22 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
