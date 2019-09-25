What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann resigned under pressure as CEO of the startup's parent and will cede control of the shared-office firm.

VW CEO Diess, Chairman Pötsch and ex-chief Winterkorn were charged in Germany with misleading shareholders in the emissions-cheating scandal.

Juul Labs is preparing a staff restructuring, highlighting the pressures faced by one of the country's most valuable startups.

AT&T's operating chief said the company doesn't plan to sell DirecTV, viewing the unit as central to its ambitions in streaming video.

Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the Aramco IPO and considering offering investors a much bigger stake in the company.

Alphabet's Google and Starbucks scored legal victories against European Union regulators in rulings by courts in the bloc.

Stocks ended lower after one of the most volatile sessions in weeks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.5%, 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

Banks flooded the New York Fed with more than twice as much demand for new two-week loans than the central bank was offering.