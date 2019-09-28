What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Apple is looking to make a splash in Hollywood by bringing feature-length films to theaters before releasing them on its streaming TV service.

Wells Fargo named BNY Mellon chief Scharf as CEO, ending a search for a leader who could restore its reputation and improve its standing with regulators.

AT&T isn't sure it wants to renew a deal for the NFL's Sunday Ticket package, a cornerstone of its satellite broadcaster DirecTV.

Mylan has agreed to pay $30 million to settle SEC charges it failed to disclose a possible loss over whether it overcharged for EpiPen.

Consumer spending slowed from recent months and businesses cut back on investment in August.

Dwindling optimism about trade and lackluster economic data weighed on stocks. The Dow lost 0.3%, S&P 500 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq slipped 1.1%.

Harvard's endowment posted a 6.5% return in fiscal 2019, beating the average for large schools but trailing the U.S. stock market.

Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay $40 million to settle SEC claims that it misled investors by inflating its monthly sales figures.