What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. unemployment fell to a half-century low in September and job growth continued at a modest pace, signs the U.S. economy is holding up.

Stocks rallied as the jobs report helped ease fears of a slowdown. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rose 1.4%.

Purdue Pharma sent $12 billion or $13 billion in profits to members of the Sackler family who own the company, according to court records and testimony.

PayPal is withdrawing from the group of companies Facebook assembled to launch a global cryptocurrrency-based payments network.

Disney is banning Netflix ads across its entertainment TV networks, a sign that the marketing war over streaming video is escalating.

Hedge fund Darsana recently wrote down its investment in Juul Labs by more than a third.

BP CEO Dudley will step down in February. The chief of the company's upstream operations will succeed him.

Google has held talks about acquiring video-sharing startup Firework, which could help it counter TikTok.

Walmart is talking to investors and companies about taking over its Jetblack service in a spinoff.