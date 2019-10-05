Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/04 05:08:46 pm
2952.01 PTS   +1.42%
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
10/04Capital spending outlook another worry ahead of earnings
RE
10/04'Goldilocks' jobs data propels Wall St. to best day since August
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/05/2019 | 02:49am EDT

U.S. unemployment fell to a half-century low in September and job growth continued at a modest pace, signs the U.S. economy is holding up.

Stocks rallied as the jobs report helped ease fears of a slowdown. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rose 1.4%.

Purdue Pharma sent $12 billion or $13 billion in profits to members of the Sackler family who own the company, according to court records and testimony.

PayPal is withdrawing from the group of companies Facebook assembled to launch a global cryptocurrrency-based payments network.

Disney is banning Netflix ads across its entertainment TV networks, a sign that the marketing war over streaming video is escalating.

Hedge fund Darsana recently wrote down its investment in Juul Labs by more than a third.

BP CEO Dudley will step down in February. The chief of the company's upstream operations will succeed him.

Google has held talks about acquiring video-sharing startup Firework, which could help it counter TikTok.

Walmart is talking to investors and companies about taking over its Jetblack service in a spinoff.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.42% 26573.72 Delayed Quote.13.92%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 7754.102467 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.40% 7982.47377 Delayed Quote.19.19%
S&P 500 1.42% 2952.01 Delayed Quote.17.76%
10/04Easing concerns about U.S. economy lift equity markets
RE
10/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/04Tech Up On Revived Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally After Jobs Report
DJ
10/04Traders Bolster Bets on Lower Fed Rates--3rd Update
DJ
10/04CHARLES SCHWAB, LENNAR, JOHNSON & JO : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Top / Flop S&P 500
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 80.645 Delayed Quote.4.37%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 18.965 Delayed Quote.4.20%
CHUBB LIMITED 162.06 Delayed Quote.3.59%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 292.3 Delayed Quote.3.32%
CONAGRA BRANDS 28.86 Delayed Quote.3.18%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 181.59 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
ULTA BEAUTY 250.6 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
CORTEVA, INC. 25.89 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
APACHE CORPORATION 22.16 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
HP INC. 16.64 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
