S&P 500

(SP500)
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/12/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The biggest financial companies that Facebook recruited to launch a global cryptocurrency-based payments network have backed out, threatening to derail the ambitious initiative.

Boeing's board stripped CEO Muilenburg of his dual role as chairman amid the prolonged crisis surrounding the 737 MAX plane.

Stocks surged as investors cheered progress on U.S.-China trade talks, helping the S&P 500 break a three-week losing streak.

Reynolds submitted an application for some of its Vuse e-cigarettes to the FDA, getting a jump on the company's two main rivals.

Mutual funds that invested billions in big tech startups are now suffering losses in newly public companies and marking down holdings in private ones.

Renault fired Bolloré, as the car maker seeks to turn the page on Ghosn's decades of leadership and reboot its Nissan alliance.

The EU has identified a series of specific security threats posed by foreign vendors of telecom gear, amid scrutiny of Huawei.

Uber has reached a deal to buy a majority stake in the grocery-delivery company Cornershop.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.21% 26816.59 Delayed Quote.14.96%
NASDAQ 100 1.34% 7843.87499 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.34% 8057.038617 Delayed Quote.17.91%
S&P 500 1.09% 2970.27 Delayed Quote.18.49%
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStocks: Apple Shares Buck Weakness in FAANGs -- WSJ
DJ
12:12aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Bruised U.S. banks expected to report third quarter ear..
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
RE
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11Wall Street jumps but ends off highs after partial trade deal
RE
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
FASTENAL COMPANY 36.34 Delayed Quote.17.15%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 9.55 Delayed Quote.7.18%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 20.72 Delayed Quote.7.14%
WYNN RESORTS 112.78 Delayed Quote.6.34%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 164.1 Delayed Quote.6.01%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 362.22 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. 74.12 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 348.19 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 37.62 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 71.33 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
