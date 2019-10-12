What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The biggest financial companies that Facebook recruited to launch a global cryptocurrency-based payments network have backed out, threatening to derail the ambitious initiative.

Boeing's board stripped CEO Muilenburg of his dual role as chairman amid the prolonged crisis surrounding the 737 MAX plane.

Stocks surged as investors cheered progress on U.S.-China trade talks, helping the S&P 500 break a three-week losing streak.

Reynolds submitted an application for some of its Vuse e-cigarettes to the FDA, getting a jump on the company's two main rivals.

Mutual funds that invested billions in big tech startups are now suffering losses in newly public companies and marking down holdings in private ones.

Renault fired Bolloré, as the car maker seeks to turn the page on Ghosn's decades of leadership and reboot its Nissan alliance.

The EU has identified a series of specific security threats posed by foreign vendors of telecom gear, amid scrutiny of Huawei.

Uber has reached a deal to buy a majority stake in the grocery-delivery company Cornershop.