S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Three major drug distributors are in talks to pay $18 billion to settle sweeping litigation brought by state and local governments over the opioid crisis.

JPMorgan posted strong third-quarter earnings and Citigroup's results beat estimates. Profit fell at Goldman and Wells Fargo.

Berkshire requested permission earlier this month from the Fed to increase its BofA stake above 10%.

The global economy in 2019 is on course for its weakest year of growth since the financial crisis, according to new IMF estimates.

The New York Fed said the public's longer-run inflation expectations last month hit the lowest level the bank has ever tracked.

MGM Resorts said it is selling two casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, including its landmark Bellagio.

A complaint filed by the Nevada Gaming Control Board seeks to ban Steve Wynn from the state's casino industry.

U.S. stocks rose amid strong results from banks and health-care firms. The Dow and S&P 500 gained 0.9% and 1%, respectively.

GM and the UAW are nearing a contract deal to end a 30-day strike at the car maker's U.S. factories.

UnitedHealth boosted its profit guidance for the year as the company's quarterly results beat estimates.

United Airlines posted third-quarter profit that outstripped expectations.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.84% 314250 Delayed Quote.1.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 27024.8 Delayed Quote.15.85%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 3.01% 119.96 Delayed Quote.19.29%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -0.36% 27.87 Delayed Quote.14.88%
NASDAQ 100 1.28% 7942.850898 Delayed Quote.23.92%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.24% 8148.705552 Delayed Quote.21.43%
S&P 500 1.00% 2995.68 Delayed Quote.19.50%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 8.16% 238.59 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.70% 50.11 Delayed Quote.8.75%
WYNN RESORTS 2.28% 114.88 Delayed Quote.16.15%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 17.295 Delayed Quote.8.98%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 238.59 Delayed Quote.8.16%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 103.62 Delayed Quote.6.63%
ANTHEM, INC. 248.94 Delayed Quote.6.01%
CIGNA CORPORATION 160.16 Delayed Quote.5.66%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 152.54 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 117.2 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
CONAGRA BRANDS 27.08 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
COTY INC. 10.38 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 43.49 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
