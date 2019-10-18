Log in
S&P 500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.18%
2992.52 PTS
10/17 05:02:15 pm
2997.95 PTS   +0.28%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/18/2019 | 02:49am EDT

AT&T is in discussions with Elliott to resolve the activist investor's campaign for changes at the phone and media giant.

Aramco has postponed the launch of its IPO, the latest setback for what would be the world's largest-ever stock listing.

China's economy expanded 6.0% in the third quarter from a year earlier, a slower growth pace for a second quarter in a row.

U.S. manufacturing output fell in September, adding to evidence that global growth and trade issues are weighing on the economy.

UAW officials voted to extend the nationwide strike at GM until rank-and-file members have approved a new labor deal.

Zuckerberg took the offensive against Facebook's critics in a rare policy speech, asserting a commitment to free expression.

Juul is halting online sales of its sweet and fruity e-cigarette refill pods as regulators prepare to ban most nicotine vaping products.

Morgan Stanley's third-quarter profit rose 3%, helped by a one-time tax benefit. The bank's results beat expectations.

U.S. stocks rose, lifted by some strong earnings reports and a preliminary Brexit deal. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Schwab will let investors buy and sell fractions of shares, part of an effort to attract younger clients to its online brokerage platform.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 27025.88 Delayed Quote.15.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.28% 7942.14354 Delayed Quote.25.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.40% 8156.852634 Delayed Quote.22.81%
S&P 500 0.28% 2997.95 Delayed Quote.19.59%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
DOVER CORPORATION 101.38 Delayed Quote.5.80%
UNITED RENTALS 127.9 Delayed Quote.5.12%
CARDINAL HEALTH 51.21 Delayed Quote.4.36%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN 89.5 Delayed Quote.4.01%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 150.51 Delayed Quote.3.91%
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 200.94 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
NOBLE ENERGY 19.61 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
M&T BANK CORPORATION 152.11 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
TEXTRON 47.75 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 134.26 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
