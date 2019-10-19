Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/18 05:08:57 pm
2986.2 PTS   -0.39%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/19/2019 | 02:48am EDT

A senior Boeing pilot raised concerns about a 737 MAX flight-control system three years ago, but the company didn't alert federal regulators until 2019, months after two deadly crashes, according to the FAA.

Fed officials are heading into their meeting in two weeks likely to cut rates while debating whether they've done enough to vaccinate the economy against growing risks of a sharper slowdown.

PG&E's chief said that it could take as long as 10 years for the company to improve its electric system enough to significantly diminish the need to pull the plug on customers to reduce the risk of fires.

J&J said it recalled one lot, about 33,000 bottles, of its baby powder because the FDA found a small amount of asbestos in a single bottle.

Oracle said Mark Hurd, the company's co-chief executive, died Friday at age 62. He had taken a medical leave of absence in September.

U.S. stocks fell on global growth worries, but the S&P 500 still closed the week with gains after a strong start to earnings season.

Coca-Cola's carbonated soft drinks are making a comeback. Quarterly sales rose in large part due to variations on the firm's namesake cola.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.79% 344 Delayed Quote.14.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.95% 26770.2 Delayed Quote.14.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7868.490778 Delayed Quote.25.48%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.83% 8089.54332 Delayed Quote.22.81%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.93% 54.55 Delayed Quote.20.82%
S&P 500 -0.39% 2986.2 Delayed Quote.19.12%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 145.25 Delayed Quote.7.26%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 566.25 Delayed Quote.6.96%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 63.34 Delayed Quote.6.10%
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 40.85 Delayed Quote.4.64%
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL 16.46 Delayed Quote.4.31%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 26.44 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
NETFLIX 275.3 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 127.7 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 344 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
L BRANDS, INC. 16.31 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
