S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/25 04:57:07 pm
3022.55 PTS   +0.41%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
10/25S&P 500 closes points from record high
RE
10/25Global stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

10/26/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The failure of a PG&E power line minutes before a wildfire broke out nearby in California's wine country heightened concerns that the company's desperate measures to reduce the threat of fire were foundering.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is scaling back its high-risk investing strategy and focusing more on improving governance at portfolio companies.

The UAW said GM workers approved a new labor deal, resolving one of the nation's longest private-sector walkouts in years.

Indonesian investigators blamed Boeing's design and inadequate U.S. safety oversight, combined with lax maintenance and poor piloting skills, for the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, closing near a record. The Dow and Nasdaq gained 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Sears's parent has hired investment bankers to advise it on potential asset sales, including the DieHard brand.

Google unveiled changes to its search algorithm that it says will surface better responses to hundreds of millions of queries each day.

China greeted the start of the NBA season with media blackouts, missing sponsors and airbrushed images.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 26958.06 Delayed Quote.15.56%
NASDAQ 100 0.78% 8029.21718 Delayed Quote.24.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.70% 8243.119014 Delayed Quote.22.14%
S&P 500 0.41% 3022.55 Delayed Quote.20.57%
Top / Flop S&P 500
RESMED 144.26 Delayed Quote.12.94%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 144.13 Delayed Quote.10.94%
INTEL CORPORATION 56.46 Delayed Quote.8.10%
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 171.81 Delayed Quote.7.29%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 462.19 Delayed Quote.6.23%
VF CORPORATION 84.15 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
ILLUMINA, INC. 290.64 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 63.59 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 66.05 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
VENTAS 66 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
