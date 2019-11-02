Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

11/02/2019

Employment in the U.S. grew by a seasonally adjusted 128,000 jobs in October, a solid performance that topped expectations. Wage growth remained steady.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1% and 1.1%, respectively, closing at records in the wake of the jobs report. The Dow advanced 1.1%.

Google reached a deal to buy wearable fitness products company Fitbit for roughly $2.1 billion.

The world's biggest oil companies are struggling to deliver the robust dividends investors expect.

The administration is expected to announce next week a decision to take off the market all e-cigarettes except those that taste like tobacco and menthol.

California is threatening to take over PG&E unless the company exits bankruptcy and improves the safety of its electric grid.

The UAW's new labor deal with Ford largely mirrors the contract agreement struck with GM, but with some exceptions.

AIG swung to a profit in the third quarter, as catastrophes took significantly less of a bite out of earnings.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.11% 27347.36 Delayed Quote.17.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 8161.166963 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 8386.39787 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 0.97% 3066.91 Delayed Quote.22.34%
