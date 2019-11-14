Log in
S&P 500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.02%
3093.33 PTS
11/13 04:56:19 pm
3094.04 PTS   +0.07%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

11/14/2019 | 02:48am EST

Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance.

WeWork had a loss of $1.25 billion in the third quarter as the office-space startup's expenses far outpaced revenue growth.

U.S.-China trade talks have hit a snag over farm purchases, as officials seek to lock down a limited deal.

Powell told lawmakers the Fed saw little need to cut rates further after making three reductions since July.

Alibaba said it applied for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, aiming to raise roughly $13 billion.

Disney's new streaming service has signed up 10 million users, the company said the day after Disney+ launched.

Icahn is pushing for the union of Xerox and HP, saying a combination could yield big profits for investors.

Facebook reported gains in detecting hate speech and other forms of objectionable content on its platforms.

The Dow rose 0.3% and the S&P 500 inched higher, both closing at records. The Nasdaq slipped.

Yahoo Japan and chat app Line are in talks over a combination that could expand SoftBank's empire.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -2.40% 182.48 Delayed Quote.33.13%
ALPHABET -0.08% 1296.18 Delayed Quote.24.04%
ALTABA INC. 0.00% 19.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.33% 27783.59 Delayed Quote.18.71%
FACEBOOK -0.66% 193.19 Delayed Quote.47.37%
NASDAQ 100 -0.05% 8259.81315 Delayed Quote.30.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 8482.100697 Delayed Quote.27.73%
S&P 500 0.07% 3094.04 Delayed Quote.23.42%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.40% 37.6 Delayed Quote.89.52%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.29% 384 End-of-day quote.44.36%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 148.72 Delayed Quote.7.32%
CONAGRA BRANDS 28.31 Delayed Quote.2.65%
XCEL ENERGY 61.64 Delayed Quote.2.44%
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC 134.65 Delayed Quote.2.33%
ENTERGY CORPORATION 117.52 Delayed Quote.2.32%
APTIV 91.69 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
CORTEVA, INC. 25.72 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 71.67 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
HESS CORPORATION 68.97 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 19.68 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
