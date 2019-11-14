What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance.

WeWork had a loss of $1.25 billion in the third quarter as the office-space startup's expenses far outpaced revenue growth.

U.S.-China trade talks have hit a snag over farm purchases, as officials seek to lock down a limited deal.

Powell told lawmakers the Fed saw little need to cut rates further after making three reductions since July.

Alibaba said it applied for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, aiming to raise roughly $13 billion.

Disney's new streaming service has signed up 10 million users, the company said the day after Disney+ launched.

Icahn is pushing for the union of Xerox and HP, saying a combination could yield big profits for investors.

Facebook reported gains in detecting hate speech and other forms of objectionable content on its platforms.

The Dow rose 0.3% and the S&P 500 inched higher, both closing at records. The Nasdaq slipped.

Yahoo Japan and chat app Line are in talks over a combination that could expand SoftBank's empire.