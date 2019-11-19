What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

American Express is offering sign-on bonuses to some businesses that don't take its cards in a bid to catch up to rivals Visa and Mastercard.

TikTok wants to shed its label as a Chinese brand as the social-media company faces scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and regulators.

The owner of CoverGirl and Max Factor, Coty, is paying $600 million for a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics startup.

T-Mobile said CEO Legere will step down in the spring, handing the top job to operating chief Mike Sievert.

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market.

Chick-fil-A said it would limit its charitable giving to education, homelessness and hunger after controversy over donations some critics said were discriminatory to gay people.

The Justice Department is moving to terminate antitrust rules that have governed the movie industry since the late 1940s.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is buying AT&T's stake in Game Show Network for $380 million.

The FTC is pursuing several antitrust investigations into online platforms.

Stocks drifted higher in a quiet session, sending the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all up 0.1% to another trio of closing records.