S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.09%
3124.87 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/18 04:56:32 pm
3122.03 PTS   +0.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News Summary

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

11/19/2019 | 02:50am EST

American Express is offering sign-on bonuses to some businesses that don't take its cards in a bid to catch up to rivals Visa and Mastercard.

TikTok wants to shed its label as a Chinese brand as the social-media company faces scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and regulators.

The owner of CoverGirl and Max Factor, Coty, is paying $600 million for a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics startup.

T-Mobile said CEO Legere will step down in the spring, handing the top job to operating chief Mike Sievert.

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market.

Chick-fil-A said it would limit its charitable giving to education, homelessness and hunger after controversy over donations some critics said were discriminatory to gay people.

The Justice Department is moving to terminate antitrust rules that have governed the movie industry since the late 1940s.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is buying AT&T's stake in Game Show Network for $380 million.

The FTC is pursuing several antitrust investigations into online platforms.

Stocks drifted higher in a quiet session, sending the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all up 0.1% to another trio of closing records.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 28036.22 Delayed Quote.20.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 8328.478854 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8549.93773 Delayed Quote.27.79%
S&P 500 0.05% 3122.03 Delayed Quote.24.54%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NVIDIA CORPORATION 212.28 Delayed Quote.3.96%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 19.83 Delayed Quote.3.88%
DISCOVERY, INC. 30.76 Delayed Quote.3.50%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 39.88 Delayed Quote.3.42%
CENTENE CORPORATION 59.36 Delayed Quote.3.13%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 38.84 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
NOBLE ENERGY 19.92 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 17.17 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 18.01 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
ABIOMED, INC. 178.09 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
