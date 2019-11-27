What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

China offered its most positive message in recent weeks that trade talks with the U.S. were going smoothly, after a phone call between the countries' top negotiators.

Big names in the U.S. technology sector have provided components, financing and know-how to China's surveillance industry.

Some startup executives are talking up profitability over growth as venture-capital investors become more cautious about spending.

SoftBank's biggest investors are putting pressure on the tech conglomerate.

The FAA told Boeing that the agency intends to inspect and sign off on every 737 MAX jet individually before delivery to airlines.

Two former senior executives of tissue-graft maker MiMedx were indicted on accounting-fraud charges.

HP's earnings fell as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from Xerox.

U.S. stocks gained, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all advancing 0.2% and closing at records.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares climbed nearly 7% in their debut.

Audi said it would eliminate 9,500 jobs over the next five years.