S&P 500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.21%
3147.12 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/26 05:02:56 pm
3140.52 PTS   +0.22%
02:52aInvestors see value in Canada's TSX but smaller gains for 2020
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aReal Estate, Retailers Drive Up Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

11/27/2019 | 02:48am EST

China offered its most positive message in recent weeks that trade talks with the U.S. were going smoothly, after a phone call between the countries' top negotiators.

Big names in the U.S. technology sector have provided components, financing and know-how to China's surveillance industry.

Some startup executives are talking up profitability over growth as venture-capital investors become more cautious about spending.

SoftBank's biggest investors are putting pressure on the tech conglomerate.

The FAA told Boeing that the agency intends to inspect and sign off on every 737 MAX jet individually before delivery to airlines.

Two former senior executives of tissue-graft maker MiMedx were indicted on accounting-fraud charges.

HP's earnings fell as its printing business remained weak, helping to spur an increasingly acrimonious takeover approach from Xerox.

U.S. stocks gained, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all advancing 0.2% and closing at records.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares climbed nearly 7% in their debut.

Audi said it would eliminate 9,500 jobs over the next five years.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 28121.68 Delayed Quote.20.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.17% 8385.745205 Delayed Quote.30.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.18% 8647.934015 Delayed Quote.28.20%
S&P 500 0.22% 3140.52 Delayed Quote.25.28%
BEST BUY CO., INC 81.57 Delayed Quote.9.86%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 815.84 Delayed Quote.3.73%
UNDER ARMOUR 17.99 Delayed Quote.3.63%
ABIOMED, INC. 194.26 Delayed Quote.3.57%
HORMEL FOODS 44.28 Delayed Quote.3.55%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 145.8 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 37.97 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 45.16 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 15.97 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 95.26 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
