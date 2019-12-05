Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.10%
3115.81 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 12/04 05:04:08 pm
3112.76 PTS   +0.63%
02:51aGazing into the recession crystal ball
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEarnings Contract at More Firms In the S&P -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

12/05/2019 | 02:48am EST

Wells Fargo's principal regulator has said the bank has a massive backlog of employee human-resources complaints and poor controls around pay.

Expedia's CEO and finance chief were both forced to resign after clashing with Diller and the board over the company's direction.

Hedge-fund manager Steven A. Cohen is close to an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets baseball team.

The U.S. has serious concerns with proposals being discussed in the global rewrite of corporate tax rules, Mnuchin said.

U.S. stocks advanced, with the Dow and Nasdaq both rising 0.5% and the S&P 500 adding 0.6%.

Fiat Chrysler's tentative labor deal with the UAW offers better pay and health care for new blue-collar hires.

Auto makers will recall 1.4 million cars after new problems were discovered with airbags produced in the 1990s by Takata.

Hospital groups sued to block a Trump administration rule requiring them to disclose secret rates they negotiate with insurers.

Regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system.

Huawei filed a legal challenge that seeks to block an FCC decision that further restricts the company's ability to operate in the U.S..

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 27649.78 Delayed Quote.18.53%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 8296.529366 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8566.671901 Delayed Quote.30.60%
S&P 500 0.63% 3112.76 Delayed Quote.24.17%
01:19aGRAPHIC : Wall Street's high-stake bets on calm less risky than they seem
RE
12/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
12/04Wall Street rebounds on trade hopes
RE
12/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade De..
DJ
12/04Alphabet Rallies After Leadership Shuffle -- Update
DJ
12/04Global stocks rally on renewed trade talk optimism, yields rise
RE
12/04Stocks rally on renewed trade talk optimism, yields rise
RE
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
L BRANDS, INC. 18.7 Delayed Quote.7.91%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 37.16 Delayed Quote.6.63%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 105.56 Delayed Quote.6.21%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 130.51 Delayed Quote.5.68%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 96.54 Delayed Quote.5.08%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 462.05 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 50.78 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
NRG ENERGY 39.52 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 86.29 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
SALESFORCE.COM 156.43 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
