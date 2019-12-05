What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Wells Fargo's principal regulator has said the bank has a massive backlog of employee human-resources complaints and poor controls around pay.

Expedia's CEO and finance chief were both forced to resign after clashing with Diller and the board over the company's direction.

Hedge-fund manager Steven A. Cohen is close to an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets baseball team.

The U.S. has serious concerns with proposals being discussed in the global rewrite of corporate tax rules, Mnuchin said.

U.S. stocks advanced, with the Dow and Nasdaq both rising 0.5% and the S&P 500 adding 0.6%.

Fiat Chrysler's tentative labor deal with the UAW offers better pay and health care for new blue-collar hires.

Auto makers will recall 1.4 million cars after new problems were discovered with airbags produced in the 1990s by Takata.

Hospital groups sued to block a Trump administration rule requiring them to disclose secret rates they negotiate with insurers.

Regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system.

Huawei filed a legal challenge that seeks to block an FCC decision that further restricts the company's ability to operate in the U.S..