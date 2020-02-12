Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

02/12/2020 | 02:48am EST

The FTC opened a new front in the probe of big tech companies, ordering several to provide detailed information about their acquisitions of fledgling firms over the past 10 years.

Airbnb swung to a loss for the first nine months of last year, raising questions about the valuation and timing of its expected IPO.

A federal judge's approval of T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint will usher in a new balance of power in the U.S. wireless market.

Powell told a House panel that the Fed is closely monitoring the extent of global economic disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

Vice Media is on the hook for hefty payouts to private-equity firm TPG as a result of a 2017 funding deal.

Credit-card debt in the U.S. rose to a record $930 billion in the fourth quarter, and some cardholders are running into trouble.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records, rising 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. The Dow slipped 0.48 point.

U.S. companies are paying more for insurance, a reversal after years of flat or declining rates for property and liability policies.

Wells Fargo is overhauling its reporting lines in a bid to stamp out the corporate structure implicated in the bank's fake-account scandal.

Daimler is cutting its dividend by a third in response to an unexpectedly sharp decline in profit in the three months to December.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.00% 29276.34 Delayed Quote.2.59%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 9517.861207 Delayed Quote.7.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 9638.942385 Delayed Quote.6.11%
S&P 500 0.17% 3357.75 Delayed Quote.3.93%
