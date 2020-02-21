What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Morgan Stanley is buying discount broker E*Trade in a $13 billion deal that will reshape the investment bank and tie its future to managing money for regular people.

Wexner's decision to part ways with Victoria's Secret is an admission that the L Brands chief couldn't revive the lingerie brand.

Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed on new terms for their merger, as the firms race to close the deal after overcoming a court challenge.

Ultimate Software and Kronos are merging in a deal that will create a big new player in workplace-software products.

Apple now accounts for about 14% of the market capitalization of Buffett's Berkshire, more than any other single stock in its portfolio.

ByteDance is looking to capitalize on the success of its TikTok video app by launching new apps and expanding into other businesses.

New Mexico sued Google, alleging that the search giant knowingly spies on students and their families through its Google Education platform.

U.S. stocks declined, with the Dow and S&P 500 both losing 0.4% and the Nasdaq retreating 0.7%.

The founders of hedge-fund firm Senator Investment Group are splitting up after 12 years together.

Goldman and JPMorgan agreed to back a new low-cost stock exchange that aims to challenge the NYSE and Nasdaq.