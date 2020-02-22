What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Justice Department and SEC into the bank's long-running fake accounts scandal.

Google is resisting demands to surrender emails, text messages and other documents sought by state investigators probing possible anticompetitive practices.

Stocks fell as investors flocked to traditionally safer assets. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq lost 1.1%, 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

Boeing has found debris inside the fuel tanks of about two-thirds of undelivered 737 MAX jets inspected so far.

Securities regulators are investigating whether Altria adequately disclosed to shareholders the risks when it took a 35% stake in Juul.

EBay is taking steps toward a potential sale of its classified-ads business, which could be worth roughly $10 billion.

Fox has expressed interest in acquiring Tubi, while Comcast's NBCUniversal is in advanced talks to acquire Vudu from Walmart.

The SEC rejected a plan from Cboe to introduce a "speed bump," or split-second trading delay, to one of its exchanges.