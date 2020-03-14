Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Stocks made a stunning rally in the last minutes of the trading session to push indexes to their best single-day gains since 2008. The Dow rose 1,985 points, or 9.4%, to 23185.62. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each jumped 9.3%.

Investors are fleeing stock funds at the fastest pace since the bruising market selloff at the end of 2018 while racing into government bond funds at a record clip.

The four biggest cruise lines said they were cutting short voyages and suspending much of their operations until April.

Hotels reeling from the outbreak are cutting room rates and starting to reduce staff.

Xerox said it is putting its campaign to take over HP on hold, a sign that the pandemic is affecting deal making.

Federal authorities are seeking to build a criminal case against a former Boeing pilot for allegedly misleading the FAA about the 737 MAX's flight-control system.

Microsoft co-founder Gates is stepping down from the company's board of directors.

Several stakeholders of Harvard Business School are pushing for a new dean who will raise awareness on issues such as climate change.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 9.36% 23185.62 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
NASDAQ 100 10.07% 7995.262796 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 9.35% 7874.87539 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
S&P 500 9.29% 2711.02 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
