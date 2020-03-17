What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. stocks plunged, reflecting fears that the Fed's emergency measures may not be enough to ward off a coronavirus-induced recession. The Dow sank 12.9%, losing nearly 3,000 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell around 12%. The 10-year Treasury's yield posted its largest one-day drop since 2009.

U.S. crude-oil prices slid below $30 a barrel to a fresh four-year low.

U.S. airlines, reeling from the coronavirus crisis, are seeking over $50 billion in financial assistance from the government.

Amazon plans to hire an additional 100,000 employees in the U.S. as millions of people turn to online deliveries at an unprecedented pace.

France hit Apple with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine for allegedly orchestrating a distribution cartel with wholesalers that lasted several years.

Comcast's Universal said it is making movies available for home viewing while they are still in theaters, departing from Hollywood's established business model.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA are stopping almost all car production in Europe. VW has shut factories in Italy and Spain.

Companies world-wide are drawing down credit lines at the same time, forcing banks to cough up large sums on short notice.

Lockheed Martin named telecom industry veteran James Taiclet to succeed Marillyn Hewson as CEO.