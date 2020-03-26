Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-1.62%
2435.35 PTS
03/25 05:16:02 pm
2475.56 PTS   +1.15%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:03aAsian stocks scratch gains but lose steam on U.S. job jitters
RE
01:53aAsian stocks scratch gains but lose steam on U.S. job jitters
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Senate approved a $2 trillion economic stimulus package, moving the rescue bill to the House as Congress seeks to give American families and businesses a financial shield against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. stocks gained after legislative leaders and the Trump administration reached their stimulus deal. The Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

The coronavirus has prompted even the largest U.S. companies to cut their spending and bolster their balance sheets.

Occidental ceded to Icahn's demands, announcing deep spending cuts in a bid to survive the steepest crude-price plunge in decades.

The deepening coronavirus crisis is upending Russia's plan to ramp up oil production in its price war with Saudi Arabia.

SoftBank dropped Moody's after the ratings firm criticized the tech giant's share-and-debt buyback plan and downgraded its ratings.

Pershing Square's Ackman scored big on a bearish bet that enabled him to sidestep steep market losses.

Most Huawei employees are back at work but the pandemic is likely to hurt the firm's results, its CEO said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 21200.55 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
NASDAQ 100 -1.11% 7469.615362 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.45% 7384.295089 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
S&P 500 1.15% 2475.56 Delayed Quote.-23.38%
Top / Flop S&P 500
AFLAC INCORPORATED 36.73 Delayed Quote.26.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 158.73 Delayed Quote.24.32%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.96 Delayed Quote.23.35%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 42.41 Delayed Quote.23.03%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 21.11 Delayed Quote.20.63%
KROGER 27.94 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 38.51 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 41.44 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
CENTURYLINK, INC. 9.05 Delayed Quote.-9.05%
TARGET CORPORATION 91.04 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
