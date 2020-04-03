What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

A record 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus struck the U.S. economy and sent a recently booming labor market into free fall.

U.S. oil prices jumped 25% in their biggest one-day rally on record, lifted by investors' hopes that initial steps to end a global price war will offer a reprieve to the industry.

Stocks in the U.S. rose, led by the energy sector. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 gained 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in February as the spread of the coronavirus disrupted global commerce.

Amazon has filled 80,000 of the 100,000 jobs it aims to add amid the pandemic. The company unveiled a raft of worker protections.

The coronavirus outbreak is costing Trump Organization properties more than a million dollars in lost revenue daily.

SoftBank terminated an offer to pay up to $3 billion for shares in office-space provider WeWork.

Tesla said first-quarter vehicle deliveries rose 40% compared with a year ago, but didn't address the pandemic's impact on future sales.

Disney is furloughing employees across all divisions in the company's domestic operations.