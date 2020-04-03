Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-1.04%
2500.59 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/02 05:11:45 pm
2526.9 PTS   +2.28%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:59aGlobal Stocks Mixed After Oil-Price Jump -- Update
DJ
02:51aOil, shares slip as investors doubtful over Saudi-Russia deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 02:48am EDT

A record 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus struck the U.S. economy and sent a recently booming labor market into free fall.

U.S. oil prices jumped 25% in their biggest one-day rally on record, lifted by investors' hopes that initial steps to end a global price war will offer a reprieve to the industry.

Stocks in the U.S. rose, led by the energy sector. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 gained 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in February as the spread of the coronavirus disrupted global commerce.

Amazon has filled 80,000 of the 100,000 jobs it aims to add amid the pandemic. The company unveiled a raft of worker protections.

The coronavirus outbreak is costing Trump Organization properties more than a million dollars in lost revenue daily.

SoftBank terminated an offer to pay up to $3 billion for shares in office-space provider WeWork.

Tesla said first-quarter vehicle deliveries rose 40% compared with a year ago, but didn't address the pandemic's impact on future sales.

Disney is furloughing employees across all divisions in the company's domestic operations.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.24% 21413.44 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
NASDAQ 100 2.00% 7635.658173 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.72% 7487.311084 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 2.28% 2526.9 Delayed Quote.-21.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:59aGlobal Stocks Mixed After Oil-Price Jump -- Update
DJ
02:51aOil, shares slip as investors doubtful over Saudi-Russia deal
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:36aGlobal Stocks Hold Steady After Oil-Price Jump
DJ
04/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/02Stocks climb on oil price surge despite grim U.S. jobs data
RE
04/02Healthcare stocks show their defensive allure in ailing market
RE
04/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.77 Delayed Quote.18.90%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.69 Delayed Quote.16.67%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 29.05 Delayed Quote.15.88%
HELMERICH & PAYNE 16.35 Delayed Quote.14.82%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 7.79 Delayed Quote.14.73%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 63 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 7.97 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 11.71 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 8.4 Delayed Quote.-12.04%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 33.95 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group