S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/04/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. employers shed more jobs in March than in any month since the 2007-09 recession, inflicting damage to the labor market that economists say dwarfs the most significant downturns of the post-World War II era.

The government's small-business loan program got off to a rocky start, with some big banks saying they weren't yet able to process applications.

Several U.S. airlines applied for government funds to keep paying workers, but said they still needed more cash.

U.S. stocks fell. The Dow industrials retreated 1.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both lost 1.5%.

Walmart's sales rose rapidly in stores and online in recent weeks as shoppers stockpiled supplies.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pressing the U.S. to coordinate oil output cuts in a bid to stabilize prices.

Trump promised oil-industry leaders that the government would help revive the sector.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.69% 21052.53 Delayed Quote.-24.97%
NASDAQ 100 -1.41% 7528.113802 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.53% 7373.08309 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 -1.51% 2488.65 Delayed Quote.-22.97%
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
04/03WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors look to coronavirus data to support stabilizi..
RE
04/03Correction to Stock Indexes Article
DJ
04/03Dow Closes 1.7% Lower After Jobless Rate Spikes
DJ
04/03Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
RE
04/03Stocks tumble as employers slash jobs at rapid pace
RE
04/03Financials Down, Amid Fears That Global Market Volatility Will Persist -- Fin..
DJ
04/03Wall Street falls as coronavirus shreds U.S. payrolls
RE
04/03Global stocks edge lower on economic toll from coronavirus, oil rallies
RE
04/03Global stocks edge lower on economic toll from coronavirus, oil rallies
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APACHE CORPORATION 5.38 Delayed Quote.14.71%
L BRANDS, INC. 11.34 Delayed Quote.11.72%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 387.27 Delayed Quote.11.51%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 31.59 Delayed Quote.8.74%
MACY'S 4.81 Delayed Quote.8.09%
WYNN RESORTS 48.5 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 28.53 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 10.58 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 16.9 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 49.93 Delayed Quote.-41.95%
