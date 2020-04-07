Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
1.18%
2695.11 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/06 05:16:28 pm
2663.68 PTS   +7.03%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCredit Markets Regain Footing -- WSJ
DJ
02:28aAsian companies pose lower dividend risk due to stronger finances
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Key parts of the U.S. debt markets are functioning again, a sign the Federal Reserve's extraordinary steps are easing a credit-market crunch.

U.S. stocks rallied, with the Dow industrials surging 1627.46 points, or 7.7%, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting gains of 7.3% and 7%, respectively.

Trump said the government would buy nearly 167 million masks from 3M over the next three months, resolving a dispute with the firm.

A growing scarcity of oil-storage space is driving some of the biggest crude producers to negotiate a truce in the Saudi-Russian fight over market share.

Auto insurers Allstate and American Family are sending refunds to policyholders, citing a sharp drop in accident claims as people hunker down at home.

The committee that helped broker a $13.5 billion settlement for California wildfire victims in PG&E's bankruptcy case said it no longer supports the current deal.

JPMorgan's Dimon said the bank can handle what he expects to be a "bad recession" brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Samsung Electronics delivered a forecast for first-quarter operating profit that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Airbnb said it is raising $1 billion in funding from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, as the firm sees a global hit to its business.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 7.73% 22679.99 Delayed Quote.-26.23%
NASDAQ 100 7.35% 8081.662743 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 7.33% 7913.238014 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
S&P 500 7.03% 2663.68 Delayed Quote.-22.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCredit Markets Regain Footing -- WSJ
DJ
02:28aAsian companies pose lower dividend risk due to stronger finances
RE
04/06NYSE in talks with SEC to ease listing rules during coronavirus volatility
RE
04/06Wall St soars on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths
RE
04/06Global stocks jump on less dire virus data, oil falls after OPEC+ delay
RE
04/06World stocks jump on less dire virus data, oil falls after OPEC+ delay
RE
04/06Global stocks jump on less dire virus data, oil falls after OPEC+ delay
RE
04/06Dow Industrials Surge About 1,600 Points at Start of Challenging Week
DJ
04/06Credit Markets Show Signs of Stabilizing After Fed Intervention -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PVH CORPORATION 39.71 Delayed Quote.28.14%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.74 Delayed Quote.25.91%
NORDSTROM, INC 16.2 Delayed Quote.24.14%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 14.15 Delayed Quote.22.94%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 12.91 Delayed Quote.22.02%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 16.72 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 13.5 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. 39.43 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
ARCONIC INC. 16.06 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 47.61 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group