What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Key parts of the U.S. debt markets are functioning again, a sign the Federal Reserve's extraordinary steps are easing a credit-market crunch.

U.S. stocks rallied, with the Dow industrials surging 1627.46 points, or 7.7%, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting gains of 7.3% and 7%, respectively.

Trump said the government would buy nearly 167 million masks from 3M over the next three months, resolving a dispute with the firm.

A growing scarcity of oil-storage space is driving some of the biggest crude producers to negotiate a truce in the Saudi-Russian fight over market share.

Auto insurers Allstate and American Family are sending refunds to policyholders, citing a sharp drop in accident claims as people hunker down at home.

The committee that helped broker a $13.5 billion settlement for California wildfire victims in PG&E's bankruptcy case said it no longer supports the current deal.

JPMorgan's Dimon said the bank can handle what he expects to be a "bad recession" brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Samsung Electronics delivered a forecast for first-quarter operating profit that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Airbnb said it is raising $1 billion in funding from Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners, as the firm sees a global hit to its business.