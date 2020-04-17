Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
2.68%
2874.69 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/16 05:31:46 pm
News 
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/17/2020 | 02:48am EDT

More than 22 million workers in the U.S. have sought jobless benefits during a month of coronavirus-related shutdowns, a record-shattering total that reflects a broad shock for the labor market.

China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of the year compared with a year earlier, a foreshadowing of the pain the U.S. and other nations could face as a result of the pandemic.

Amazon is taking steps so that shoppers put fewer items in their carts as it struggles to meet a surge in order volumes and contend with worker absences.

Google parent Alphabet said it would slow hiring, a sign that even the strongest firms are recalibrating to prepare for a recession.

BlackRock's profit fell 23% in the first quarter, as the global pandemic and waves of selling gripped the investment world.

Morgan Stanley said first-quarter profit fell 30%, but the Wall Street firm held up better than its commercial-banking rivals.

Stocks ended with gains despite the dire jobless-claims data. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq rose 0.6%, 0.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Zoom has hired outside security consultants after lapses that have drawn attention from U.S. authorities and raised customer concerns.

Neiman Marcus is the latest retailer to skip a payment owed to bondholders as stores remain closed.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
ANTHEM, INC. 271.84 Delayed Quote.8.53%
CIGNA CORPORATION 195.35 Delayed Quote.6.98%
HUMANA INC. 377.31 Delayed Quote.6.72%
XILINX, INC. 89.61 Delayed Quote.6.48%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 298.43 Delayed Quote.5.95%
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION 37.07 Delayed Quote.-10.26%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.2 Delayed Quote.-10.36%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 28.21 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION 8.48 Delayed Quote.-12.67%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 53.1 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
