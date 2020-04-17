What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

More than 22 million workers in the U.S. have sought jobless benefits during a month of coronavirus-related shutdowns, a record-shattering total that reflects a broad shock for the labor market.

China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of the year compared with a year earlier, a foreshadowing of the pain the U.S. and other nations could face as a result of the pandemic.

Amazon is taking steps so that shoppers put fewer items in their carts as it struggles to meet a surge in order volumes and contend with worker absences.

Google parent Alphabet said it would slow hiring, a sign that even the strongest firms are recalibrating to prepare for a recession.

BlackRock's profit fell 23% in the first quarter, as the global pandemic and waves of selling gripped the investment world.

Morgan Stanley said first-quarter profit fell 30%, but the Wall Street firm held up better than its commercial-banking rivals.

Stocks ended with gains despite the dire jobless-claims data. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq rose 0.6%, 0.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Zoom has hired outside security consultants after lapses that have drawn attention from U.S. authorities and raised customer concerns.

Neiman Marcus is the latest retailer to skip a payment owed to bondholders as stores remain closed.