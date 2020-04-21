What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. oil futures plunged below $0 for the first time, a chaotic demonstration of the dwindling capacity to store all the crude that the world's stalled economy would otherwise be using.

Halliburton is cutting jobs, slashing costs by $1 billion and reducing debt to gird itself against the drop in investment in the U.S. oil patch.

Whether a small business received aid under the government's $350 billion rescue program often came down to how and where it banked.

U.S. stocks slid to start another potentially volatile week, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling 2.4%, 1.8% and 1%, respectively.

IBM posted lower first-quarter sales and pulled annual earnings guidance, highlighting the challenges facing new CEO Krishna.

Neiman Marcus is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection. The retailer hopes to reopen most of its stores after the pandemic.

Companies have adjusted executive compensation amid volatile markets and economic contraction.

The Treasury sent $2.9 billion in aid to airlines, the first payments the government has made as part of a grant and loan program.

Bondholder groups rejected a proposal by Argentina to restructure tens of billions of dollars in foreign debt.

Antitrust officials are nearing a settlement with a major dairy cooperative that would allow it to buy dozens of plants from Dean Foods.