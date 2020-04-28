Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

04/28/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The U.S. government reopened the pipeline for small-business loans and grants, triggering a fresh chorus of complaints from lenders and borrowers about delays and glitches.

Detroit's car makers are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after shutting down plants in March amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The economic earthquake unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic is likely to trigger a wave of corporate distress and bankruptcy unseen in years.

Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month due to the impact of the pandemic.

Air traffic may not bounce back for two or three years, Boeing's CEO said, outlining the tough outlook for global aviation.

GE's pivot to aviation after a series of financial and operational setbacks has backfired as air travel evaporates amid the pandemic.

The U.S. pork industry and regulators are discussing the prospect of euthanizing thousands of pigs, after coronavirus outbreaks closed major processing plants.

U.S. crude futures for delivery in June slid 25% to $12.78 a barrel, dropping near a 21-year low.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow and S&P 500 both advancing 1.5% and the Nasdaq gaining 1.1%.

China's top business and commerce regulator is investigating Luckin Coffee.

