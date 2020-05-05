What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Senate Republicans' efforts to shield companies from liability during the coronavirus pandemic have set up a showdown with Democrats.

Andy Lack, the head of NBCUniversal's news operations, is exiting the company amid a broad restructuring meant to prepare for a future dominated by digital media.

J.Crew filed for bankruptcy protection, succumbing to the downturn sparked by the pandemic.

Avis posted a first-quarter net loss of $158 million, highlighting pressures on the car-rental industry.

United Airlines expects to shrink its ranks of management and administrative employees by at least 30%.

GE is cutting about 13,000 jobs in its jet-engine business, expanding planned cost-reduction efforts.

L Brands and Sycamore Partners have agreed to scrap their plans to take Victoria's Secret private.

WeWork's ex-chief sued SoftBank, saying the tech conglomerate broke a key provision of a deal that gave it control of WeWork.

U.S. stocks edged higher, with the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq rising 0.4%, 0.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

News Corp tapped Almar Latour to become CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Tyson's quarterly profit fell 15%. The meat supplier said business will be disrupted for months to come.