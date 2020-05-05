Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.58%
2859.33 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/04 05:22:37 pm
2842.74 PTS   +0.43%
02:50aDAVID HENRY : Asian stocks, oil boosted by moves to loosen lockdowns
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Massive U.S. stock bounce stokes doubts, provokes bears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Senate Republicans' efforts to shield companies from liability during the coronavirus pandemic have set up a showdown with Democrats.

Andy Lack, the head of NBCUniversal's news operations, is exiting the company amid a broad restructuring meant to prepare for a future dominated by digital media.

J.Crew filed for bankruptcy protection, succumbing to the downturn sparked by the pandemic.

Avis posted a first-quarter net loss of $158 million, highlighting pressures on the car-rental industry.

United Airlines expects to shrink its ranks of management and administrative employees by at least 30%.

GE is cutting about 13,000 jobs in its jet-engine business, expanding planned cost-reduction efforts.

L Brands and Sycamore Partners have agreed to scrap their plans to take Victoria's Secret private.

WeWork's ex-chief sued SoftBank, saying the tech conglomerate broke a key provision of a deal that gave it control of WeWork.

U.S. stocks edged higher, with the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq rising 0.4%, 0.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

News Corp tapped Almar Latour to become CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Tyson's quarterly profit fell 15%. The meat supplier said business will be disrupted for months to come.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 23749.76 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
NASDAQ 100 1.33% 8834.110846 Delayed Quote.3.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.23% 8710.714512 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
S&P 500 0.43% 2842.74 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
02:50aDAVID HENRY : Asian stocks, oil boosted by moves to loosen lockdowns
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Massive U.S. stock bounce stokes doubts, provokes b..
RE
02:25aAsian stocks, oil boosted by moves to loosen lockdowns
RE
01:52aGlobal Stocks Gain as Some U.S. States Loosen Coronavirus Lockdowns
DJ
05/04Global Stocks Gain
DJ
05/04Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
RE
05/04EXCLUSIVE : AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sourc..
RE
05/04Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
05/04Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PHILLIPS 66 73.48 Delayed Quote.10.73%
VALERO ENERGY 63.66 Delayed Quote.8.34%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 31.53 Delayed Quote.7.83%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 18.05 Delayed Quote.7.38%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 32.53 Delayed Quote.7.29%
WHIRLPOOL 106.02 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 27.56 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 22.57 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 9.82 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 55.32 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group