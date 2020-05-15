What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

An additional three million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, continuing a two-month trend of historically high claims.

The economic shock from the coronavirus hit lower-income households first and instantly left them much worse off, a Fed survey found.

The pandemic is expected to accelerate a shakeout among retailers that were already battered by the shift to online shopping.

As drug companies race to find treatments for the coronavirus, big investment firms are placing cautious bets on likely winners.

The NYSE will reopen its trading floor later this month, two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 1.6%, 1.2% and 0.9% respectively.

Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest contract maker of silicon chips, said it would spend $12 billion to build a factory in Arizona.

Boeing CEO Calhoun's prediction of a major U.S. airline's demise has prompted complaints from some of the firm's biggest customers.

Consumer-advocacy groups alleged that TikTok is flouting a children's privacy law and breaking a previous settlement agreement.

McDonald's is asking U.S. franchisees to make dozens of changes to ease coronavirus concerns before reopening their dining rooms.