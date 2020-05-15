Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.33%
2861.78 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/14 05:13:44 pm
2852.5 PTS   +1.15%
03:09aGlobal Markets Creep Higher -- Update
DJ
02:59aAsia shares down on week as U.S.-China tensions rattle sentiment
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

05/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

An additional three million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, continuing a two-month trend of historically high claims.

The economic shock from the coronavirus hit lower-income households first and instantly left them much worse off, a Fed survey found.

The pandemic is expected to accelerate a shakeout among retailers that were already battered by the shift to online shopping.

As drug companies race to find treatments for the coronavirus, big investment firms are placing cautious bets on likely winners.

The NYSE will reopen its trading floor later this month, two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 1.6%, 1.2% and 0.9% respectively.

Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's largest contract maker of silicon chips, said it would spend $12 billion to build a factory in Arizona.

Boeing CEO Calhoun's prediction of a major U.S. airline's demise has prompted complaints from some of the firm's biggest customers.

Consumer-advocacy groups alleged that TikTok is flouting a children's privacy law and breaking a previous settlement agreement.

McDonald's is asking U.S. franchisees to make dozens of changes to ease coronavirus concerns before reopening their dining rooms.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.84% 122.52 Delayed Quote.-62.39%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.62% 23625.34 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.50% 175.41 Delayed Quote.-11.23%
NASDAQ 100 1.05% 9094.425457 Delayed Quote.4.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8943.721396 Delayed Quote.0.33%
S&P 500 1.15% 2852.5 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -3.42% 38.15 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.35% 293 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Top / Flop S&P 500
CINTAS CORPORATION 228.71 Delayed Quote.14.66%
LEGGETT & PLATT 27.03 Delayed Quote.9.79%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 59.16 Delayed Quote.9.62%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 35.01 Delayed Quote.8.39%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 269 Delayed Quote.8.38%
APACHE CORPORATION 10.36 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 114.07 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. 205.59 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
KROGER 32.78 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
COTY INC. 3.36 Delayed Quote.-8.20%
