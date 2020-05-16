What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Consumers pulled back on spending and factories cut output at the fastest pace in decades in April, the latest measures to show the impact of lockdowns on the U.S. economy.

China's economic activity showed signs of improvement in April as the country began returning to work, but joblessness continued to damp consumer spending.

Germany fell into recession in the first quarter, shrinking at its second-fastest pace since reunification.

J.C. Penney filed for chapter 11, becoming the biggest in a parade of retailers to seek a court restructuring during the pandemic.

Both the DOJ and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust suits against Google and are well into planning for litigation.

SoftBank's Vision Fund invested roughly half of its assets in just seven companies, most of which were in industries particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

U.S. stocks edged higher but notched declines for the week, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.4% on Friday.

The coronavirus will likely hamper U.S. meat production for months, the chief of JBS USA said.