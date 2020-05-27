What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. stocks gained amid optimism about economies reopening and the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine. The Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Amazon is in advanced talks to buy Zoox, a move to expand the e-commerce company's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology.

Boeing and Airbus are researching the coronavirus's behavior inside jetliners, part of an industry push to reduce air-travel risks.

Amtrak is preparing to cut up to 20% of its workforce in the next fiscal year as the passenger railroad continues to suffer from a huge decline in ridership.

Access Industries' Warner Music said it would proceed with plans for an IPO that would value the company at between $11.7 billion and $13.3 billion.

Quibi is feeling the pinch of a lackluster performance since its launch, as major advertisers seek payment deferrals and the streaming service looks to cut costs.

Hertz paid more than $16 million in retention bonuses to senior managers, including its new CEO, just days before it filed for bankruptcy Friday night.

China set a reference rate for the yuan at its weakest point in 12 years, a sign Beijing hopes to reap benefits from a softer currency.