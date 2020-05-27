Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.80%
3015.61 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/26 05:20:57 pm
2991.77 PTS   +1.23%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:44aAsian shares defy global rally as Hong Kong unrest rattles investors
RE
02:39aS&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. stocks gained amid optimism about economies reopening and the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine. The Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Amazon is in advanced talks to buy Zoox, a move to expand the e-commerce company's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology.

Boeing and Airbus are researching the coronavirus's behavior inside jetliners, part of an industry push to reduce air-travel risks.

Amtrak is preparing to cut up to 20% of its workforce in the next fiscal year as the passenger railroad continues to suffer from a huge decline in ridership.

Access Industries' Warner Music said it would proceed with plans for an IPO that would value the company at between $11.7 billion and $13.3 billion.

Quibi is feeling the pinch of a lackluster performance since its launch, as major advertisers seek payment deferrals and the streaming service looks to cut costs.

Hertz paid more than $16 million in retention bonuses to senior managers, including its new CEO, just days before it filed for bankruptcy Friday night.

China set a reference rate for the yuan at its weakest point in 12 years, a sign Beijing hopes to reap benefits from a softer currency.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 7.11% 62.81 Real-time Quote.-51.86%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 5.24% 144.73 Delayed Quote.-57.78%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.17% 24995.11 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 9389.976886 Delayed Quote.7.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 9340.220457 Delayed Quote.3.92%
S&P 500 1.23% 2991.77 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.37% 7.1677 Delayed Quote.2.69%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.35% 7.1601 Delayed Quote.2.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:44aAsian shares defy global rally as Hong Kong unrest rattles investors
RE
02:39aS&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
02:38aAsian shares defy global rally as Hong Kong unrest rattles investors
RE
02:38a'RALLY OF HOPE' : Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
RE
02:37aAsian shares defy global rally as Hong Kong unrest rattles investors
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:47aS&P Futures Up, Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
MACY'S 6.17 Delayed Quote.18.43%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 49.42 Delayed Quote.17.53%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 29.54 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.03 Delayed Quote.15.32%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 49.56 Delayed Quote.14.88%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 70 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 545.21 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 59.21 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 266.5 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 130.2 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group