What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

05/30/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. consumers spent significantly less and saved more as they weathered the pandemic and lockdowns in April, with recent signs suggesting damage from the crisis is starting to ease.

Diagnostic firms say high prices for the blood of recovered Covid-19 patients are posing a hurdle to developing antibody tests.

An effort to bring together Silicon Valley tech giants, investors and the White House on tools to fight the coronavirus is fizzling.

The S&P 500 edged up, notching a second consecutive week of strong gains and its best two-month performance since 2009.

Renault is planning to slash production capacity by a fifth and eliminate more than 14,000 jobs around the world.

VW is investing a total of over $2 billion in a Chinese auto maker and a battery producer, its latest bet on China's electric-vehicle sector.

Tencent is in talks to buy a stake in Warner Music as part of the record company's initial public offering.

The European owner of Peet's Coffee saw its shares jump almost 14% in their trading debut.

DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 25383.11 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
NASDAQ 100 1.47% 9555.524843 Delayed Quote.7.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.29% 9489.872484 Delayed Quote.4.42%
S&P 500 0.48% 3044.31 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 22.78 Delayed Quote.8.79%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 612.81 Delayed Quote.5.98%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 508.59 Delayed Quote.5.19%
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. 148.12 Delayed Quote.4.91%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 47.82 Delayed Quote.4.88%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 21.34 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
APACHE CORPORATION 10.79 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
NORDSTROM, INC 16.13 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
COTY INC. 3.63 Delayed Quote.-13.37%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 14.21 Delayed Quote.-14.24%
