What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Pilgrim's Pride CEO Penn and three other industry executives were indicted for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chicken sold to restaurants and grocery stores.

Payday lenders have sidestepped state crackdowns and ad bans to pitch their products to consumers in need of cash during the pandemic.

Warner Music's shares jumped 20% in their trading debut, valuing the company at roughly $15.4 billion.

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2%, 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Many U.S. companies cut their CEOs' salaries as the pandemic swept across American business, but few have changed equity awards.

Former UAW President Gary Jones pleaded guilty to embezzlement of union funds and racketeering.

FedEx is adding surcharges to some U.S. shipments, joining UPS in charging more to offset rising costs and manage a surge of packages.

China's services activity returned to strong growth in May, while services in the U.S. and the rest of the world improved a little but continued to contract.

The Senate approved a bipartisan bill to loosen requirements on hundreds of billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans.

The Fed said it would again broaden the number of local governments eligible for a new lending program.