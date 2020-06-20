Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/20/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. companies brought home $124 billion in foreign profits in the first quarter of 2020, the highest level since an immediate rush after the 2017 tax law.

Apple said that it would again close nearly a dozen stores across four states where cases of the coronavirus have climbed.

The Dow abruptly turned lower after Apple's decision, ending down 0.8%. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq posted a slight gain.

Wirecard CEO Braun resigned amid a deepening accounting scandal at the German payments giant.

The Trump administration, bowing to pressure, said it would release the names of borrowers who received PPP loans of $150,000 or more.

Baseball's labor battle and a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida and elsewhere have left dwindling options for staging a 2020 season.

Oil prices rose, sending U.S. crude back near $40 a barrel and fueling hopes for rebounding demand.

Samsung Electronics began selling the least expensive 5G-enabled smartphone available in the U.S.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 25871.46 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 10008.644015 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 9946.12324 Delayed Quote.10.82%
S&P 500 -0.56% 3097.74 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
Top / Flop S&P 500
INCYTE CORPORATION 105.4 Delayed Quote.8.26%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 643.92 Delayed Quote.7.80%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 44.13 Delayed Quote.5.12%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 293.27 Delayed Quote.5.04%
CERNER CORPORATION 73.18 Delayed Quote.4.96%
NORDSTROM, INC 17.07 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 36.84 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
L BRANDS, INC. 14.48 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
WELLTOWER INC. 51 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
VENTAS 35.8 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
