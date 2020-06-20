What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. companies brought home $124 billion in foreign profits in the first quarter of 2020, the highest level since an immediate rush after the 2017 tax law.

Apple said that it would again close nearly a dozen stores across four states where cases of the coronavirus have climbed.

The Dow abruptly turned lower after Apple's decision, ending down 0.8%. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq posted a slight gain.

Wirecard CEO Braun resigned amid a deepening accounting scandal at the German payments giant.

The Trump administration, bowing to pressure, said it would release the names of borrowers who received PPP loans of $150,000 or more.

Baseball's labor battle and a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida and elsewhere have left dwindling options for staging a 2020 season.

Oil prices rose, sending U.S. crude back near $40 a barrel and fueling hopes for rebounding demand.

Samsung Electronics began selling the least expensive 5G-enabled smartphone available in the U.S.