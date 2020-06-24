Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/23 05:09:00 pm
3131.29 PTS   +0.43%
Pre-market
-0.04%
3129.97 PTS
02:48aMICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinning Off $50 Billion VMware Stake -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:24aAsia stocks at four-month top as markets stay stubbornly optimistic
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/24/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Dell is examining options, including a spinoff for its roughly $50 billion stake in VMware, as the PC maker seeks a boost for its lackluster stock price.

The divergence in the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes this year is the widest in over a decade.

The Nasdaq rose 0.7% to another record, while the Dow and S&P 500 added 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Surveys of purchasing managers showed output contracting at a slower pace in the U.S., Europe and Asia this month.

A Missouri court upheld a jury verdict that J&J's talcum powder caused cancer in 22 women but cut the damages awarded by more than half to about $2.1 billion.

Wirecard's ex-CEO was arrested and released on bail days after the German fintech company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books.

Mall owner Simon Property is teaming up with Brookfield Property in exploring a bid for J.C. Penney.

Silicon Valley executives criticized Trump's order suspending new immigration on several employment-based visa programs.

Amazon is launching a $2 billion internal venture-capital fund focused on tech investments to reduce the impact of climate change.

The government may consider postponing the 2019 annual tax-filing deadline a second time, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.50% 26156.1 Delayed Quote.-8.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.78% 10209.817285 Delayed Quote.16.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 10131.368508 Delayed Quote.12.08%
S&P 500 0.43% 3131.29 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
Top / Flop S&P 500
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 103.88 Delayed Quote.12.64%
SYSCO CORPORATION 58.28 Delayed Quote.5.96%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 75.35 Delayed Quote.5.61%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.03 Delayed Quote.5.50%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 16.24 Delayed Quote.4.84%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 20.91 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
WESTERN DIGITAL 43.51 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 177.25 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
FORTINET, INC. 137.07 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
