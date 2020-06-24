What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Dell is examining options, including a spinoff for its roughly $50 billion stake in VMware, as the PC maker seeks a boost for its lackluster stock price.

The divergence in the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes this year is the widest in over a decade.

The Nasdaq rose 0.7% to another record, while the Dow and S&P 500 added 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Surveys of purchasing managers showed output contracting at a slower pace in the U.S., Europe and Asia this month.

A Missouri court upheld a jury verdict that J&J's talcum powder caused cancer in 22 women but cut the damages awarded by more than half to about $2.1 billion.

Wirecard's ex-CEO was arrested and released on bail days after the German fintech company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books.

Mall owner Simon Property is teaming up with Brookfield Property in exploring a bid for J.C. Penney.

Silicon Valley executives criticized Trump's order suspending new immigration on several employment-based visa programs.

Amazon is launching a $2 billion internal venture-capital fund focused on tech investments to reduce the impact of climate change.

The government may consider postponing the 2019 annual tax-filing deadline a second time, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said.