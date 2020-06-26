Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/25 05:11:39 pm
3083.76 PTS   +1.10%
Pre-market
-0.48%
3068.99 PTS
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:20aStocks meander higher, but virus fears hold optimism in check
RE
01:20aStocks meander higher, but virus fears hold optimism in check
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Fed said a prolonged economic downturn could saddle the biggest U.S. banks with up to $700 billion in losses on soured loans and ordered them to cap dividends and suspend share buybacks to conserve funds.

U.S. agencies moved to roll back some financial regulations, potentially freeing up tens of billions of dollars for major lenders.

New jobless-benefits claims have held steady at about 1.5 million each week so far in June, signaling a slow U.S. economic recovery.

Administration officials have talked about inserting the government deep into the private sector to stiffen global competition against China's Huawei.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow advancing 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gained 1.1%.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses faces a significant risk of fraud, the GAO said.

Macy's is laying off roughly 3,900 corporate staffers, or about 3% of its total workforce, as the retailer faces a slow economic recovery.

Wirecard filed for insolvency proceedings days after revealing that more than $2 billion in missing cash probably didn't exist.

Facebook is working to persuade top advertisers not to pause spending as it tries to keep a limited boycott from becoming a broad revolt.

Nike sales fell 38% in the quarter as stores closed because of the pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.18% 25745.6 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
FACEBOOK 0.71% 235.68 Delayed Quote.14.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.99% 10101.834144 Delayed Quote.14.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.09% 10017.002548 Delayed Quote.10.44%
NIKE, INC. 1.32% 101.4 Delayed Quote.0.09%
S&P 500 1.10% 3083.76 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
WIRECARD AG -71.28% 3.533 Delayed Quote.-96.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:20aStocks meander higher, but virus fears hold optimism in check
RE
01:20aStocks meander higher, but virus fears hold optimism in check
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25Financials Rally After FDIC Reduces Swaps Reserve Requirements -- Financials ..
DJ
06/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb at End of Rocky Session
DJ
06/25Wall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woe..
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 12.29 Delayed Quote.9.83%
ACCENTURE 217.32 Delayed Quote.7.67%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 9.84 Delayed Quote.6.26%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 97.7 Delayed Quote.6.01%
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. 151.55 Delayed Quote.6.01%
H&R BLOCK, INC. 14.1 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 19.91 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
PULTEGROUP, INC. 32.58 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
NORDSTROM, INC 15.37 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 17.17 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group