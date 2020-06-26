What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Fed said a prolonged economic downturn could saddle the biggest U.S. banks with up to $700 billion in losses on soured loans and ordered them to cap dividends and suspend share buybacks to conserve funds.

U.S. agencies moved to roll back some financial regulations, potentially freeing up tens of billions of dollars for major lenders.

New jobless-benefits claims have held steady at about 1.5 million each week so far in June, signaling a slow U.S. economic recovery.

Administration officials have talked about inserting the government deep into the private sector to stiffen global competition against China's Huawei.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow advancing 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gained 1.1%.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses faces a significant risk of fraud, the GAO said.

Macy's is laying off roughly 3,900 corporate staffers, or about 3% of its total workforce, as the retailer faces a slow economic recovery.

Wirecard filed for insolvency proceedings days after revealing that more than $2 billion in missing cash probably didn't exist.

Facebook is working to persuade top advertisers not to pause spending as it tries to keep a limited boycott from becoming a broad revolt.

Nike sales fell 38% in the quarter as stores closed because of the pandemic.