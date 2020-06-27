What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Under pressure from advertisers, Facebook said it would start labeling political speech that violated its rules and take measures to prevent voter suppression and protect minorities from abuse.

U.S. stocks slid as rising coronavirus cases fanned worries about a slowdown in the economy's reopening. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2.8%, 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

Household spending on goods and services in the U.S. rose a record 8.2% in May, but the nascent recovery faces a threat amid surging coronavirus infections.

Remington Arms is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection and is in advanced talks for a potential bankruptcy sale to the Navajo Nation.

Amazon has reached a deal to acquire autonomous-car developer Zoox, which is working on a robot taxi.

Gap is teaming up with Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy on a collection that will debut next year.

American Airlines said it would begin filling its planes completely as people resume traveling by air.

Albertsons' shares fell 3.4% in the company's debut on the NYSE.