MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/26 05:24:33 pm
3009.05 PTS   -2.42%
Pre-market
0.16%
3013.95 PTS
04:12aStocks hit two-week lows, oil slides on virus surge
RE
04:12aGlobal Stocks Struggle to Bounce Back
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News Summary

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/29/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Chesapeake filed for bankruptcy protection as an oil- and gas-price rout stoked by the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for a shale-drilling pioneer long hamstrung by debt.

U.S. air-safety regulators are set to begin key flight tests of Boeing's 737 MAX, amid growing expectations the planes are likely to return to service around year-end.

The U.S. is targeting Nuctech, China's largest maker of security-screening equipment, saying its expanding presence in Europe is a threat to Western security and businesses.

The FDIC is moving to boost the way it monitors for risks at thousands of U.S. banks, potentially scrapping quarterly reports that often contain stale data.

Travel bans and social distancing are diminishing the appeal of premium rewards cards to the consumers who use them.

Private-equity firms' mountain of cash has done little to soften the blow dealt by the coronavirus to the companies they own.

The U.S. Open and other U.S. Golf Association programming is moving to NBC from Fox Sports.

More than 40% of the companies in the S&P 500 have pulled their guidance amid business uncertainty and falling share prices.

Wirecard auditor Ernst & Young had questions about the fintech company's cash-holding arrangements as long ago as 2016.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.84% 25015.55 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 40.21 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
NASDAQ 100 -2.50% 9849.35632 Delayed Quote.12.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.59% 9757.219071 Delayed Quote.8.74%
S&P 500 -2.42% 3009.05 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
WIRECARD AG 200.20% 3.8455 Delayed Quote.-98.81%
WTI -0.30% 37.765 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
Top / Flop S&P 500
GAP INC 12.07 Delayed Quote.18.80%
NETAPP, INC. 43.99 Delayed Quote.5.16%
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 140.12 Delayed Quote.3.90%
EBAY INC. 50.89 Delayed Quote.3.02%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 105.37 Delayed Quote.2.41%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10.65 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 189.19 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 61.16 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
KEYCORP 11.76 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED 8.8 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
