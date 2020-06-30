Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
06/29 05:29:26 pm
3053.24 PTS   +1.47%
Pre-market
-0.10%
3050.16 PTS
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
06/29Asia stocks up as China PMI, U.S. data cheer markets worried over coronavirus surge
RE
06/29Asia stocks up as China PMI, U.S. data cheer markets worried over coronavirus surge
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

06/30/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Banks have pulled back sharply on lending to U.S. consumers during the coronavirus crisis, in part because they can't gauge applicants' creditworthiness.

NPC International, the owner of more than 1,200 Pizza Hut restaurants and 385 Wendy's stores, is preparing to file for chapter 11.

Uber is in talks to buy Postmates for about $2.6 billion, the latest in a series of moves to consolidate the food-delivery industry.

BP agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to British chemical company Ineos for $5 billion.

Reddit and Amazon-owned Twitch suspended channels used by Trump and his supporters, saying content there violated the firms' policies.

Ford, Clorox and Denny's joined an ad boycott against Facebook over the company's handling of speech on its platforms.

The Fed's Powell, in prepared remarks, said the economy reopened sooner than expected but that the push has brought new challenges.

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2.3%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

Gilead detailed its pricing plans for Covid-19 drug remdesivir, saying it will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for a typical patient.

Las Vegas Strip hospitality workers sued casino operators, accusing the companies of failing to protect employees from Covid-19.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.32% 25595.8 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
FACEBOOK 2.11% 220.64 Delayed Quote.7.50%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -0.01% 74.56 Delayed Quote.14.74%
NASDAQ 100 1.14% 9961.163483 Delayed Quote.12.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.20% 9874.153149 Delayed Quote.8.74%
S&P 500 1.47% 3053.24 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 1.06% 217.58 Delayed Quote.41.71%
06/29Wall Street ends higher on Boeing bump, stimulus eyed
RE
06/29Boeing begins crucial certification test flights for grounded 737 MAX
RE
06/29Boeing begins crucial certification test flights for grounded 737 MAX
RE
06/29Dow Industrials Climb 2% to Start the Week
DJ
06/29Dow Industrials Climb 2% to Start the Week
DJ
06/29Dow Industrials Climb 2% to Start the Week
DJ
06/29Wall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 194.49 Delayed Quote.14.40%
COTY INC. 4.74 Delayed Quote.13.40%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 20.66 Delayed Quote.10.07%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 68.13 Delayed Quote.10.06%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 35.04 Delayed Quote.9.64%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 300.36 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 111.22 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 137.79 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 6.8 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 8.65 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
