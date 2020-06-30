What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Banks have pulled back sharply on lending to U.S. consumers during the coronavirus crisis, in part because they can't gauge applicants' creditworthiness.

NPC International, the owner of more than 1,200 Pizza Hut restaurants and 385 Wendy's stores, is preparing to file for chapter 11.

Uber is in talks to buy Postmates for about $2.6 billion, the latest in a series of moves to consolidate the food-delivery industry.

BP agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to British chemical company Ineos for $5 billion.

Reddit and Amazon-owned Twitch suspended channels used by Trump and his supporters, saying content there violated the firms' policies.

Ford, Clorox and Denny's joined an ad boycott against Facebook over the company's handling of speech on its platforms.

The Fed's Powell, in prepared remarks, said the economy reopened sooner than expected but that the push has brought new challenges.

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2.3%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

Gilead detailed its pricing plans for Covid-19 drug remdesivir, saying it will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for a typical patient.

Las Vegas Strip hospitality workers sued casino operators, accusing the companies of failing to protect employees from Covid-19.