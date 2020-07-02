What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Safety fixes after the first Boeing 737 MAX crash became snarled in FAA delays and repetitive analyses, wasting any chance U.S. regulators had to prevent the second fatal accident, according to a probe by the DOT's internal watchdog.

Major auto makers posted sharp drops in second-quarter U.S. vehicle sales, as sweet discounts and financing deals weren't enough to offset factory and dealership closures.

Macy's said nearly all its stores have reopened, though it warned it could take other measures as states tally more coronavirus infections.

McDonald's is pausing the reopening of dine-in service in the U.S. amid the rise in coronavirus cases.

Apple is temporarily closing dozens of U.S. stores as the pandemic worsens in certain regions.

SoftBank is looking to distance itself from Wirecard after helping to arrange a $1 billion investment months before the German fintech company went bust.

John Paulson will convert his hedge-fund firm into a family office, a move long telegraphed as assets at his firm fell and returns declined.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.5% and 1%, respectively, in the first session of the quarter, while the Dow industrials slipped 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia has threatened to ignite an oil-price war unless fellow OPEC members make up for their failure to abide by the cartel's recent output cuts, delegates said.