S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/01 05:11:21 pm
3115.86 PTS   +0.50%
Pre-market
0.31%
3125.5 PTS
News Summary

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/02/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Safety fixes after the first Boeing 737 MAX crash became snarled in FAA delays and repetitive analyses, wasting any chance U.S. regulators had to prevent the second fatal accident, according to a probe by the DOT's internal watchdog.

Major auto makers posted sharp drops in second-quarter U.S. vehicle sales, as sweet discounts and financing deals weren't enough to offset factory and dealership closures.

Macy's said nearly all its stores have reopened, though it warned it could take other measures as states tally more coronavirus infections.

McDonald's is pausing the reopening of dine-in service in the U.S. amid the rise in coronavirus cases.

Apple is temporarily closing dozens of U.S. stores as the pandemic worsens in certain regions.

SoftBank is looking to distance itself from Wirecard after helping to arrange a $1 billion investment months before the German fintech company went bust.

John Paulson will convert his hedge-fund firm into a family office, a move long telegraphed as assets at his firm fell and returns declined.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.5% and 1%, respectively, in the first session of the quarter, while the Dow industrials slipped 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia has threatened to ignite an oil-price war unless fellow OPEC members make up for their failure to abide by the cartel's recent output cuts, delegates said.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 25734.97 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 10279.247837 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 10154.629308 Delayed Quote.12.11%
S&P 500 0.50% 3115.86 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
02:56aAsian stocks near 4-month highs on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls
RE
02:54aInvestors are waking up to a possible Biden victory in U.S. presidential elec..
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:41aAsian stocks near 4-month highs on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/01JOHN PAULSON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/01Dollar's dominance to slowly melt away over coming year
RE
07/01S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes
RE
07/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Top / Flop S&P 500
FEDEX CORPORATION 156.66 Delayed Quote.11.72%
AMGEN INC. 255.12 Delayed Quote.8.17%
NETFLIX, INC. 485.64 Delayed Quote.6.72%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 185.88 Delayed Quote.6.25%
ABIOMED, INC. 255.22 Delayed Quote.5.65%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 29.58 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
XILINX, INC. 93.27 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 39.6 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 35.94 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 34.67 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
