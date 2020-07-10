What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Mainland China stocks have surged to multiyear highs in recent days, raising concerns of too-rapid gains amid signals that Beijing is eager to prevent shares from overshooting.

New applications for unemployment benefits edged down last week and the number of people receiving payments fell to the lowest level since mid-April, signs of some healing in the labor market.

ByteDance is considering changing the corporate structure of its popular app TikTok, amid scrutiny over its Chinese ties.

Starbucks will require customers in the U.S. to wear masks at company-operated stores starting next week.

Hedge-fund tycoon Ackman is expected next week to launch an initial public offering of the biggest "blank check" company ever.

Walgreens Boots said it plans to cut about 4,000 jobs in the U.K. and suspend stock buybacks.

The Dow fell 1.4% and the S&P 500 dropped 0.6% in Thursday's session, while the Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

German prosecutors are looking into possible money laundering by executives at payments firm Wirecard.

Two U.S. airlines have canceled Hong Kong flights after the city said all arriving crews would have to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Prices for forest products like lumber and plywood have soared as demand has boomed amid the pandemic.