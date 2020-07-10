Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/09 05:11:53 pm
3152.05 PTS   -0.56%
Pre-market
-0.76%
3128.18 PTS
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
01:49aAsian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Mainland China stocks have surged to multiyear highs in recent days, raising concerns of too-rapid gains amid signals that Beijing is eager to prevent shares from overshooting.

New applications for unemployment benefits edged down last week and the number of people receiving payments fell to the lowest level since mid-April, signs of some healing in the labor market.

ByteDance is considering changing the corporate structure of its popular app TikTok, amid scrutiny over its Chinese ties.

Starbucks will require customers in the U.S. to wear masks at company-operated stores starting next week.

Hedge-fund tycoon Ackman is expected next week to launch an initial public offering of the biggest "blank check" company ever.

Walgreens Boots said it plans to cut about 4,000 jobs in the U.K. and suspend stock buybacks.

The Dow fell 1.4% and the S&P 500 dropped 0.6% in Thursday's session, while the Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

German prosecutors are looking into possible money laundering by executives at payments firm Wirecard.

Two U.S. airlines have canceled Hong Kong flights after the city said all arriving crews would have to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Prices for forest products like lumber and plywood have soared as demand has boomed amid the pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 25706.09 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 10754.591599 Delayed Quote.22.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.53% 10547.750129 Delayed Quote.16.94%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 499 End-of-day quote.19.66%
S&P 500 -0.56% 3152.05 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.77% 73.57 Delayed Quote.-15.67%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -7.76% 39.01 Delayed Quote.-28.27%
WIRECARD AG -10.74% 2.48 Delayed Quote.-97.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
01:49aAsian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension
RE
01:23aAsian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension
RE
07/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow S&P drop but Nasdaq hits record high
RE
07/09Tech Up On Momentum Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Investors Grow Cautious About R..
DJ
07/09Global stocks succumb to shutdown fears but China charges on
RE
07/09Stocks succumb to shutdown fears but China charges on
RE
07/09Stocks succumb to shutdown fears but China charges on
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 144.81 Delayed Quote.7.94%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 57.255 Delayed Quote.7.16%
PENTAIR PLC 38.3 Delayed Quote.4.59%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 64.47 Delayed Quote.3.85%
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. 289.73 Delayed Quote.3.45%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 39.01 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
PHILLIPS 66 58.98 Delayed Quote.-7.81%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 6.81 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
HESS CORPORATION 44.68 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 73.12 Delayed Quote.-19.99%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group