What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

American Airlines has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jets, people familiar with the matter said, a sign of deepening financial stress in the aviation industry.

Amazon.com reversed a demand that employees delete the TikTok app from company mobile devices, just hours after issuing the directive.

Public pension funds that have invested in malls and other real estate are grappling with assessing their value in a world transformed by Covid-19.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq added 1.4%, 1% and 0.7%, respectively, with all three indexes ending the week with gains.

Carnival expects to reduce its fleet by 13 ships, or nearly 9% of its capacity, amid sailing suspensions in the pandemic.

AMC has reached a deal with investors who will pump $300 million of new money into the company, as the theater chain looks to restart its business.

Auto sales in China rose 10.4% in the second quarter year over year, after a first quarter that was wrecked by the coronavirus.