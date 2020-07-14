Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/13 05:10:57 pm
3155.22 PTS   -0.94%
Pre-market
0.57%
3173.09 PTS
03:03aHedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:33aNikkei drops on profit-taking, semiconductor stocks slump
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The U.S. budget deficit reached $3 trillion in the 12 months through June, putting the government on pace to register the largest annual deficit as a share of the economy since World War II.

U.S. firms are rushing to hire chief diversity officers or elevate existing leaders to the position, a role long marked by high turnover.

SoftBank is exploring alternatives including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings.

Alphabet's Google is tightening its ties to India with a $10 billion fund to profit from the country's digital evolution.

A rally in stocks fizzled, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq losing 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively. The Dow eked out a gain of less than 0.1%.

The Fed's Kaplan said recent U.S. economic data point to a slowing recovery as cases of illness related to the coronavirus surge.

Disney said it would again close its Hong Kong theme park amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

Ford unveiled a new retrolooking Bronco after nearly a decade of plotting the vehicle's return.

NBCUniversal is launching its Peacock streaming service Wednesday, a latecomer to the crowded market.

PepsiCo posted flat revenue as increased demand for its snacks and packaged foods largely offset a decline in beverage sales.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 26085.8 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 10602.208002 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.18.33%
S&P 500 -0.94% 3155.22 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
WYNN RESORTS 81.265 Delayed Quote.9.63%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 76.6 Delayed Quote.8.70%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 69.29 Delayed Quote.8.11%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 48.53 Delayed Quote.6.15%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 29.75 Delayed Quote.5.80%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 188.34 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.28 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
ANALOG DEVICES 117.25 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 290.25 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
FORTINET, INC. 131.12 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
