What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The U.S. budget deficit reached $3 trillion in the 12 months through June, putting the government on pace to register the largest annual deficit as a share of the economy since World War II.

U.S. firms are rushing to hire chief diversity officers or elevate existing leaders to the position, a role long marked by high turnover.

SoftBank is exploring alternatives including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings.

Alphabet's Google is tightening its ties to India with a $10 billion fund to profit from the country's digital evolution.

A rally in stocks fizzled, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq losing 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively. The Dow eked out a gain of less than 0.1%.

The Fed's Kaplan said recent U.S. economic data point to a slowing recovery as cases of illness related to the coronavirus surge.

Disney said it would again close its Hong Kong theme park amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

Ford unveiled a new retrolooking Bronco after nearly a decade of plotting the vehicle's return.

NBCUniversal is launching its Peacock streaming service Wednesday, a latecomer to the crowded market.

PepsiCo posted flat revenue as increased demand for its snacks and packaged foods largely offset a decline in beverage sales.