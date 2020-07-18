What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The U.S. labor-market recovery is losing momentum as a surge in coronavirus cases triggers heightened employer uncertainty and consumer caution.

Mnuchin said that Congress should consider automatically forgiving PPP loans taken out by the smallest U.S. businesses.

BlackRock's profit rose 21% in the second quarter as investors leaned on the money-management giant's bond funds to make rapid bets in volatile markets.

Some of Europe's largest lenders anticipate recovering as little as 20% of the almost $2 billion they are owed by Wirecard, the insolvent German fintech firm.

Mask manufacturers like 3M and Honeywell are expanding U.S. production after the pandemic unraveled the global supply chain.

The FTC is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook's Zuckerberg and Sandberg as part of its antitrust probe of the firm.

The S&P 500 and Dow rose for the week, though the sharp U.S. stock rally has shown signs of faltering.

Chinese regulators took over nine firms they said broke rules and added risk to the financial system.