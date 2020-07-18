Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/17 05:11:31 pm
3224.73 PTS   +0.28%
02:48aBlackRock's Profits Get Lift From Volatility -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aDual CEOs Is a Challenging Bet for Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The U.S. labor-market recovery is losing momentum as a surge in coronavirus cases triggers heightened employer uncertainty and consumer caution.

Mnuchin said that Congress should consider automatically forgiving PPP loans taken out by the smallest U.S. businesses.

BlackRock's profit rose 21% in the second quarter as investors leaned on the money-management giant's bond funds to make rapid bets in volatile markets.

Some of Europe's largest lenders anticipate recovering as little as 20% of the almost $2 billion they are owed by Wirecard, the insolvent German fintech firm.

Mask manufacturers like 3M and Honeywell are expanding U.S. production after the pandemic unraveled the global supply chain.

The FTC is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook's Zuckerberg and Sandberg as part of its antitrust probe of the firm.

The S&P 500 and Dow rose for the week, though the sharp U.S. stock rally has shown signs of faltering.

Chinese regulators took over nine firms they said broke rules and added risk to the financial system.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -0.42% 159.83 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 26671.95 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.25% 155 Delayed Quote.-12.43%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 10645.219818 Delayed Quote.21.68%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.28% 10503.190049 Delayed Quote.17.06%
S&P 500 0.28% 3224.73 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
WIRECARD AG -5.66% 1.9764 Delayed Quote.-98.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aBlackRock's Profits Get Lift From Volatility -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aDual CEOs Is a Challenging Bet for Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
07/17BlackRock profit beats Street estimates as markets rebound
RE
07/17WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in sm..
RE
07/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Up, Logs Modest Weekly Gain
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/17S&P 500 ends higher as traders weigh stimulus and virus worries
RE
07/17Co-CEOs Are Out of Style. Why Is Netflix Resurrecting the Management Model? -..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 650.74 Delayed Quote.7.69%
AES CORPORATION (THE) 15.63 Delayed Quote.5.04%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. 322.3 Delayed Quote.4.30%
ABIOMED, INC. 284.55 Delayed Quote.4.22%
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. 55.08 Delayed Quote.4.10%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10.32 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 16.81 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 18.15 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
NORDSTROM, INC 15.07 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
NETFLIX, INC. 492.99 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group