Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/21 05:05:25 pm
3257.3 PTS   +0.17%
Pre-market
-0.12%
3253.31 PTS
03:00aSTOCK MARKETS IN SIGHT OF VAUNTED 'V' - NOW IT'S TIME TO DISCRIMINATE : Mike Dolan
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Senate banking panel approved a controversial Trump nominee for the Fed's policy-making board, moving Judy Shelton a step closer to confirmation.

Coca-Cola said it believes the biggest challenges of the pandemic are behind it as the company reported a 28% decline in sales.

LinkedIn will cut about 6% of its workforce, as the pandemic erodes demand for the professional-networking site's recruitment services.

Facebook is creating new teams dedicated to studying and addressing potential racial bias on its core platform and Instagram unit.

Twitter said it would step up enforcement on the platform against followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Jide Zeitlin resigned as chairman and CEO of luxury-goods company Tapestry amid a board investigation into his personal behavior.

Boeing's 737 MAX isn't likely to resume widespread passenger flights until early next year due to another regulatory delay.

United said it would trim more flying in response to stalling demand, as the airline reported a second-quarter loss of about $1.6 billion.

The Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 0.8% a day after hitting a record.

EBay agreed to sell its classified-ads business to Norway's Adevinta for $9.2 billion in cash and stock.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.60% 26840.4 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
NASDAQ 100 -1.09% 10833.073706 Delayed Quote.21.90%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.81% 10680.364344 Delayed Quote.20.00%
S&P 500 0.17% 3257.3 Delayed Quote.0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
03:00aSTOCK MARKETS IN SIGHT OF VAUNTED 'V : Mike Dolan
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ
DJ
02:37aSilver and euro gleaming as investor bets on economic recovery hurt dollar
RE
02:36aSilver and euro gleaming as investor bets on economic recovery hurt dollar
RE
01:23aSilver and euro gleaming as investor bets on economic recovery hurt dollar
RE
01:05aS&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
RE
07/21Euro stands tall as investors bet recovery hampers dollar, stocks up
RE
07/21Low Fed rates, flight to the suburbs set to boost U.S. homebuilders
RE
07/21Dow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 17.41 Delayed Quote.10.96%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 11.35 Delayed Quote.10.52%
APACHE CORPORATION 14.9 Delayed Quote.9.56%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 42.11 Delayed Quote.9.15%
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. 19.7 Delayed Quote.9.02%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 638.86 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
EBAY INC. 56.59 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 69 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 291.4 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. 34.25 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group