What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Senate banking panel approved a controversial Trump nominee for the Fed's policy-making board, moving Judy Shelton a step closer to confirmation.

Coca-Cola said it believes the biggest challenges of the pandemic are behind it as the company reported a 28% decline in sales.

LinkedIn will cut about 6% of its workforce, as the pandemic erodes demand for the professional-networking site's recruitment services.

Facebook is creating new teams dedicated to studying and addressing potential racial bias on its core platform and Instagram unit.

Twitter said it would step up enforcement on the platform against followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Jide Zeitlin resigned as chairman and CEO of luxury-goods company Tapestry amid a board investigation into his personal behavior.

Boeing's 737 MAX isn't likely to resume widespread passenger flights until early next year due to another regulatory delay.

United said it would trim more flying in response to stalling demand, as the airline reported a second-quarter loss of about $1.6 billion.

The Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Nasdaq fell 0.8% a day after hitting a record.

EBay agreed to sell its classified-ads business to Norway's Adevinta for $9.2 billion in cash and stock.