What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire the U.S. operations of the Chinese-owned video app TikTok in a deal that would be a concession to White House pressure and make the software giant a player in social media.

Big oil companies endured one of their worst second quarters and are positioning themselves for prolonged pain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of buyout investors is considering a takeover bid for railroad operator Kansas City Southern that could be valued at more than $21 billion.

A surge in Kodak's stock has turned a bunch of money-losing executive stock-option grants into a sudden windfall for the company's executive chairman.

Wells Fargo unloaded hundreds of millions of dollars of assets during this spring's market collapse to stay out of trouble with the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stocks rose Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow gaining 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Nasdaq advanced 1.5%.

James Murdoch has resigned as a News Corp director, citing disagreements over editorial content and other strategic decisions.