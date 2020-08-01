Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire the U.S. operations of the Chinese-owned video app TikTok in a deal that would be a concession to White House pressure and make the software giant a player in social media.

Big oil companies endured one of their worst second quarters and are positioning themselves for prolonged pain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of buyout investors is considering a takeover bid for railroad operator Kansas City Southern that could be valued at more than $21 billion.

A surge in Kodak's stock has turned a bunch of money-losing executive stock-option grants into a sudden windfall for the company's executive chairman.

Wells Fargo unloaded hundreds of millions of dollars of assets during this spring's market collapse to stay out of trouble with the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stocks rose Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow gaining 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Nasdaq advanced 1.5%.

James Murdoch has resigned as a News Corp director, citing disagreements over editorial content and other strategic decisions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 26428.32 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
NASDAQ 100 1.78% 10905.881114 Delayed Quote.22.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.49% 10745.274812 Delayed Quote.18.00%
S&P 500 0.77% 3271.12 Delayed Quote.1.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aOil Giants Post Big Losses, Prepare for Long Slump -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/31WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : After monster rally, investors cautious as U.S. recovery..
RE
07/31Wall St Week Ahead-After monster rally, investors cautious as U.S. recovery w..
RE
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher Amid Rally in Tech Shares ..
DJ
07/31Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Amid Rally in Tech Shares
DJ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but U.S. fiscal u..
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLE INC. 425.04 Delayed Quote.10.47%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 171.85 Delayed Quote.9.68%
FACEBOOK 253.67 Delayed Quote.8.17%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. 96.33 Delayed Quote.6.96%
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. 55.94 Delayed Quote.6.78%
WESTROCK COMPANY 26.86 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
WYNN RESORTS 72.43 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 27.87 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 16.4 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 10.52 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group